Swedish Singer/Songwriter Winona Oak Talks About Her Excellent New Album, Bloom, Her Songs, And The Changes In Her Life

Over the past eight years (since 2018), Winona Oak has steadily shown that she is a talented and acclaimed artist who combines acoustic pop, electronic pop and orchestral arrangements for a unique, dramatic sound. She is a distinctive songwriter, and she has a clear, expressive singing voice that conveys emotion and depth.

When Oak was in her early 20s, she moved from Sweden to Los Angeles to pursue her music career, and she had some notable successes. She collaborated with the Chainsmokers on the song “Sick Boy,” and she signed a major label deal with Neon Gold/Atlantic Records. During this period, she released her debut album Island of the Sun (in 2022), and she put out several notable singles & videos that have received extensive play on YouTube.

It was also about four years ago that Oak decided to move back to Sweden. She has since continued to create a steady flow of quality songs, and she released two impressive EPs: Void (in 2024) and Salt (2025). The songs on these EPs chronicled her life story and experiences during this period, which included the passing away of her mother and the ending of a previous relationship.

Now in 2026, Oak has recently returned with probably her best work to date, releasing a new album called Bloom (on Nettwerk Records). This album contains 11 songs that reflect on the positive and joyful experiences and events that have taken place in the past two years. She met her future husband, and last month they got married. And after going through a dark period a few years, she is now writing & recording songs that are more hopeful and upbeat, with songs that capture the beauty and happiness of her life now.

Bloom displays a high level of composition and musicality, which stands apart from albums by other pop singer/songwriters. She has teamed up with Swedish writer/producer, Martin Stilling, who is an exceptional musician known for his work with Charli XCX, Sigrid and other artists. On Bloom, he helps Oak create a rich soundscape with her songs.

There are several highlights on Bloom. The album leads off with “Horses,” that has a modern, electro sound, and has a lyric story where Oak fondly recalls her childhood, riding horses in a Swedish forest. Two other songs, “Stay the Night” and “Our Time,” are romantic songs that happily reflect on her current relationship and married life. Other key songs are “Anemone,” “Bones,” “Do You Hate Me Now” and “Next Mistake” (which features a guest vocal performance by Maye).



Here’s the video of Winona Oak’s song, “Horses.”

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Winona Oak. She tells what her life has been the past two years, and she discusses the making of her album, Bloom, and her songwriting.

DK: It’s been four years since you released your first album, Island of the Sun. Can you talk about your life and music journey over the past four years?

Winona Oak: Oh, where do I even begin? I honestly feel like I’ve lived about 10 different lives since Island of the Sun. It’s almost difficult to recognize the person that I was four years ago because my life has changed so completely in pretty much every way.

I’ve experienced some of the hardest things of my life, including losing my mother, and that changed me forever. I also found the courage to walk away from a relationship that had been incredibly unhealthy for me, and I had to slowly find a way back to myself. But somewhere along the way, I think life started surprising me in the most beautiful ways.

I fell in love again. I found happiness and sense of peace that I never knew existed. I recently married the love of my life, so it’s quite surreal, thinking about everything that’s happened in such a relatively short amount of time. But I do think my music has naturally followed that journey. I think for a long time, songwriting was almost like a survival mechanism, like a way of making sense of things that I couldn’t quite put into words.

But somewhere between the heartbreak and the healing, I think something shifted. I started writing from a place of hope and freedom and love again, and I feel so much more connected to myself now, both as a person and as a songwriter. And I think that’s also what Bloom represents to me. It’s not just surviving everything that life throws at you, but finding your way back to the light and discovering that there can still be so much beauty waiting for you on the other side.

DK: Last year, you released an EP called Salt, and I like your song “You’re Always High.” Can you talk about making that EP, and what inspired you to write “You’re Always High”?



Here’s the video of Winona Oak’s song, “Bones.”

Oak: Salt was a very personal project for me. I think every song on that EP was something I needed to get out of my system, and there were certain experiences and emotions that I’ve been carrying around for years, and writing about them became a way of finally confronting them. “You’re Always High” is about loving someone who is so consumed by their own addictions and struggles that there’s no real room left for you, and it’s that heartbreaking feeling of wanting to give someone all your love, but slowly realizing that no matter how much you give, you can’t save them from themselves. And I think a lot of people can relate to loving someone for their potential rather than who they actually are. So I think sometimes the hardest thing is accepting that love isn’t enough. And making Salt was super painful at times, but also incredibly liberating, and I think it was an important step towards making Bloom as well.

DK: You’ve just released your second album, Bloom. How did you decide that you wanted to release a full album instead of making another EP?

Oak: It happened quite naturally. I wasn’t necessarily sitting down and thinking, “It’s time to make another album.” But I was writing a lot of music, and eventually I started noticing this common thread running through the songs, and they were all telling different parts of the same story. I think Salt was about confronting the past, and Bloom became more about what happens afterwards. Like the healing, the rediscovery of yourself, finding love again, and allowing yourself to feel hopeful about the future. So I think it represents something very different.

DK: On your Salt EP and on your new album, I like the music arrangements and orchestrations. It has many beautiful sounds and textures. On your recent projects, have you worked with the same songwriters & producers?

Oak: On Bloom, the whole album was produced by my friend, Martin Stilling. He’s a Swedish friend of mine. He’s amazing—I think having him putting his magic touch on all the songs holds it all togethe very well.

DK: On your new album, I like your song “Horses,” which opens the album. It’s a positive song about hope and empowering yourself. What inspired you to write this song?



Here’s the video of Winona Oak’s song, “Anemone.”

Oak: “Horses” has a special place in my heart. I wrote it with one of my closest friends, Shelby Benjamin, and we wanted to capture that sense of finding your strength again. I grew up on the Swedish countryside, so I was surrounded by forests and nature, and horses were a huge part of my childhood. I spent so much time riding. And I think that feeling of freedom, and being completely present and connected to something bigger than yourself, has always stayed with me. So I think “Horses” represents that freedom and resilience and almost a wild, untouchable part of ourselves that we sometimes get lost along the way as we grow up. And I love the idea that no matter what life’s put you through, there’s still this part of you that knows how to run free, and you might need a little reminder how to find that again.

DK: Also on your new album, I like your songs “Stay the Night” and “Our Time,” which are more romantic and positive. Can you talk about writing those songs, and does it reflect the hopeful and happy mood that you’re in now?

Oak: I love that you picked those two songs. I think what’s so beautiful about falling in love after you’ve been through heartbreak, is that it can almost feel unbelievable at first. You’re like, “Oh, wait a minute…is this actually allowed to be this good?”

I think “Stay the Night” captures that feeling of wanting to surrender to someone, but still carrying a little fear from the past. So you get that tension between protecting your heart and wanting to throw yourself completely into love. And I think “Our Time” is more about having feelings for someone for a long time, and you’re trying to hide them and push them away. But eventually you reach a point where you don’t want to do that anymore. You wanna let it all out, and celebrate what you feel instead of being afraid of it. So I think both songs reflect how my relationship with love has changed over the years.

I used to associate love with so much intensity and uncertainty, but I learned that love can feel peaceful and safe and incredibly exciting at the same time. I think that’s the most romantic thing of all.



Here’s the video of Winona Oak’s song, “Stay

The Night.”

DK: I also like your mew song “Next Mistake,” which features a guest vocal performance by an artist named Maye, who sings her verse in Spanish. How did you write this song, and how did you connect with Maye to sing it with you?

Oak: I absolutely love the song, and I think having Maye on it made it more special. This song is also about love—it’s about that irresistible attraction to someone, but you know it might be a bit trouble, and your head is telling you one thing, but your heart has completely different plans. And Maye became involved with this, from a Spotify session that I had in Los Angeles. It’s a song that I wrote with my friend Shelby (Benjamin), who I wrote “Horses” with.

I think Maye is such a cool artist, and I adore her voice. And having her sing in Spanish added this whole new dimension to the song, and I love how naturally our voices blend together. I love when people are asking, “Oh, when did you learn how to speak Spanish?” But it’s obviously not me singing in Spanish. So I think sometimes the song you already love suddenly takes on a whole new life, when someone else brings their own personality and perspective onto it. So I’m happy we got to do this together.

DK: On your new album, besides the songs we’ve discussed, what are your favorite songs?

Oak: I really love “Anemone,” it’s one of my favorites. There’s something very fragile and cinematic about that song. It’s almost a bit Leonard Cohen, and I feel very emotionally connected to it. And “Bones” is a song that I also adore.

It’s hard to pick favorites, because it changes all the time depending on what mood I’m in, and I think all the songs are very cinematic, and I feel I can see them in TV shows or movies. They represent a different emotion or chapter of my life. I just love this album.

DK: Now that you’ve released your new album, do you have plans to play live shows and go on tour?

Oak: Not at the moment. I’ve been so,focused on making and releasing this album. I haven’t made any concrete plans yet, but never say never. I think for now, I hope people will just enjoy listening to the album in the comfort of their own home, or in the car or at the beach.



Here’s the video of Winona Oak’s song, “Next Mistake”

(feat. Maye).

DK: Thank you Winona for doing this interview. Is there anything that we haven’t talked about, that you’d like to mention for this article?

Oak: I think the biggest thing I’d love for people to take away from my album, is that no matter how dark things might feel, I think life has an extraordinary ability to surprise us. And I know how easy it is to feel like certain experiences have changed your life forever, and taken away parts from who you used to be. But I think in some ways maybe they have, but that doesn’t mean you can’t grow into someone even stronger, happier, and at more peace. I think healing is rarely a straight line, and it’s messy and complicated. And sometimes you take three steps forward and two steps back, but there’s so much beauty in that process, too. If there’s one thing I have learned, it’s that you can go through something incredibly painful and still end up with a life that is more beautiful than anything you could have imagined. So yeah, I’m really happy now.