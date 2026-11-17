Top Country Songwriter Blake Pendergrass Talks About His #1 Hits With Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll And Tucker Wetmore

In the past few years, Blake Pendergrass has quickly emerged as one of the most successful songwriters in country music. He has written an impressive eight #1 country hits, plus several other songs which made the Top 10. He is best known for being one of Morgan Wallen’s top songwriters & collaborators, and he’s also co-written big hits for Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore and Jordan Davis.

Pendergrass has co-written five #1 hits for Wallen: “Been By Now,” “Just in Case,” 20 Cigarettes,” “I Got Better” and “Don’t We.” Remarkably, he has written over 20 songs which have been recorded & released by Wallen, including 15 cuts on Wallen’s 2025 album, I’m the Problem.

In addition, Pendergrass has co-written the #1 hits “Heart of Stone” (Jelly Roll), “Brunette” (Tucker Wetmore), and “Ain’t a Bad Life” (Thomas Rhett and featuring Jordan Davis). On top of this, he has also co-written songs for Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Dan + Shay, Warren Zeiders, Nate Smith and Ashley Cooke.

As a result of his songwriting success, Pendergrass has started to receive major accolades. He was named 2026 NSAI Songwriter of the Year, he won a CMA Triple Play Award (for writing three #1 hits within 12 months), and he was nominated for ACM Songwriter of the Year.

Pendergrass grew up in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he fell in love with music and performed at church and in his high school choir. When he was 17, he moved to Nashville and attended Belmont University, where he studied music and became a part of the Nashville music community.

It was in early 2021 that Pendergrass had a breakthrough when his song “865” was recorded by Morgan Wallen. From that point on, he gradually got more cuts and began a creative relationship with Wallen. Notably, he co-wrote seven songs for Wallen’s 2023 album, Dangerous: The Double Album, which has been certified 9x platinum.

Pendergrass’ songwriting success continued to build momentum, and it has been in the past two years that he’s had most of his hits.

Along with his pro songwriting career, Pendergrass has started to perform live shows. He recent played his songs at the Grand Ole Opry, and he has played at Writers’ Rounds. He enjoys performing live, and he might consider a second career as an artist if he feels there’s a demand for it.



Here’s the video of Morgan Wallen’s hit, “Been By Now,”

which was co-written by Blake Pendergrass.

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Blake Pendergrass. He tells how he got started as a songwriter, and how he connected with Morgan Wallen. He also tells how he wrote several of his hit songs.

DK: I read that you’re from Raleigh, North Carolina. How did you get started with music and writing songs?

Blake Pendergrass: Yes, I’m from Raleigh. Originally, I didn’t grow up with much of a music family, just my grandma playing piano. But I played a little music in church in the worship band, and I was in the high school choir. I really loved music. And then when it came time to go to college, my parents sat down with me and encouraged me to go to Nashville. They told me go out and do music, ’cause they could tell how much I loved it, although I had no idea then how to make a living at it.

Honestly, I didn’t know that (pro) songwriting existed, but I moved to Nashville when I was 17 and I went to Belmont University. I fell into a good group of people and friends to learn from, and I learned how to write songs and how to navigate the industry.

DK: You got your first big cut, when Morgan Wallen recorded your song, “865.’ Can you tell the story behind writing “865” and how you placed it with Morgan?

Pendergrass: That was me and my buddy John Byron—we wrote that song together, and we met at Belmont. We were in orientation group together, and it was our first week at school when we met each other. Originally, we didn’t write songs…we were just friends.

Then about junior year, we started writing every Monday. We did that for about six years, before any success ever happened. And when we wrote “865,” it was a Zoom write because COVID had just hit. It was in 2020. And that song was not something we thought was gonna be anything big, ’cause we didn’t have any publishing deals. We didn’t know anybody in the industry. So we wound up getting it into the hands of (music exec) Mike Giangreco, who works at Big Loud, and he showed it to Seth England at Big Loud, who then showed it to Morgan Wallen. Then Morgan liked it when he heard it, and they took a chance on two unsigned songwriters’ song, and that turned into the thing that broke the doors wide open for both of us. So we’re very thankful for it.



Here’s the video of Morgan Wallen’s hit, “20 Cigarettes,”

which was co-written by Blake Pendergrass.

DK: You’ve now had several number one hits with Morgan Wallen, and you’ve had an amazing 20 cuts with him. What makes you and Morgan such a good team?

Pendergrass: That’s a great question. I think Morgan and I share a lot of values. We share a lot personally, like the ways we see life and perspective in everything. I think he grew up in eastern Tennessee, and I grew up in North Carolina. It’s not too far away, so we have a similar place of growing up. I also think we’re both Christian guys, and we have a lot of belief in that. So I think that we connect on that level. And we’re around the same age, so there’s a lot of different things that allow for a good collaboration. I think I understand where he’s coming from and can tap into that perspective pretty easily.

DK: Of all the hits you’ve had with Morgan, is there one or two that are your favorites?

Pendergrass: I would say “20 Cigarettes” is one of my favorites that I’ve had with Morgan. That crew that I wrote it with, we call ourselves the Ain’t That Some Crew (Pendergrass, Chase McGill, Chris Lacorte & Joshua Miller). That was the first song we wrote together, and that song was one of the more wild swings that we’ve taken creatively. Any time we’d get together with that group, we’d try to take a weird swing, and on that one the chords are so weird. The choruses don’t repeat the same lyrics. There’s a lot of rules that get broken from a songwriting standpoint in that song. And for it to have resonated with people as well as it did, it’s an exciting thing to see. Also, “Just in Case” will always be a special one because it was my very first number one.

DK: Besides working with Morgan Wallen, you’ve had number one hits with Jelly Roll, Tucker Wetmore and Thomas Rhett. First I want to ask you about Jelly Roll and your song, “Heart of Stone.” How did you connect with Jelly Roll and write that song with him?

Pendergrass: That song started from a friendship. Me and Zach Crowell, who was producing Jelly Roll’s album—he and I got to know one another a few years back and we’ve become good buddies. He’s like a Hall of Fame level songwriter, and so the fact that he and I got to be friends was an honor. And Zach started giving me opportunitiies when he saw I was coming up. So he called me one day and said there would be a Jelly Roll retreat where we would get together out-of-town and write songs. And so we wrote that song at that retreat, and that was with Shy Carter and Jelly Roll as well, so it was a great situation. Zach had this vision of a folk song for Jelly Roll. He thought it would be cool to get Jelly Roll into that sound. Zach had the melody. so it was just finding the right lyric idea to go along with it. And I had the idea for the lyrics, and then we took it and tried to make it as Jelly Roll and as profound of a song as we could.



Here’s the video of Jelly Roll’s hit, “Heart of Stone,”

which was co-written by Blake Pendergrass.

DK: I also like your hit “Brunette” with Tucker Wetmore. Can you talk about that song?

Pendergrass: For “Brunette,” it was the same crew that wrote “20 Cigarettes.” So that was the Ain’t That Some guys, and same mindset we went into it, where we were trying to write the craziest song we could write. That song is incredibly fast from a tempo standpoint, and the guitar part is almost frantic. We were just trying to write a crazy song, and the fact that it resonated with Tucker (Wetmore) and then resonated with so many people was awesome, because there’s nothing better than writing a song that you think is pushing the envelope and breaking the box, and it still worked.

DK: When you’re in the room for a writing session, what do you feel is your biggest strength? Is it writing the lyrics or the music, or both?

Pendergrass: I think that there’s a bit of a deeper layer to it than just the music and lyrics. I think generally speaking, when you are in the rooms with the guys I’m in, it’s like they’re good at all of it. So I try to be good at all of it. But my main thing I try to offer, is I try to drill down on what’s true about the idea, or I try to find the essence of it. There are ways that you can say things that rhyme and words that line up with each other, but that doesn’t mean it’s always a fair representation of whatever the idea’s about. So I always try to drill down on my experience and my perspective, and what a song like this should be about. I guess I make sure they talk about the three chords and the truth.

DK:Besides the artists we’ve talked about, are there some new projects you’re working on that you’re excited about?

Pendergrass: Yeah just today, I got my first executive producer credit on an album. I worked with Dustin Lynch on his current album that he just dropped. It’s called Clean Slate, and I’m very proud of that.

I’ve gotten involved in the studio side of things and the A&R side as well, where I help song select. I was getting pitched songs from the town and helping Dustin sift through what felt was right for him and what the best songs were. Then we went into the studio with (top writer/producer) Ross Copperman and brought them to life. So that was an honor, and it was exciting. It’s a new world for me. I have never done the production side of it, but it’s been a lot of fun.



Here’s the video of Tucker Wetmore’s hit, “Brunette,”

which was co-written by Blake Pendergrass.

DK: I saw that you recently performed your songs at the Grand Ole Opry. Do you like performing your songs live, and do you have plans to be an artist?

Pendergrass: I love performing and doing live shows, and the Grand Ole Opry was awesome. I also do a lot of writers’ rounds, and getting to share my songs and hearing people’s feedback. And getting to see people live and resonate with them is awesome. I love it.

I don’t know what’s coming next down the line, and whether the artist’s career would be something for me. But I definitely love the performance side of it and I love to sing and, if that’s something that the world wants from me, we’ll see.