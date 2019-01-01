In SongwriterUniverse Magazine
Top Nashville Writer/Producer Luke Laird Talks About His Songwriting, And His First Album As An Artist, Music Row
Interview with top Nashville songwriter & producer Luke Laird, who has co-written 24 #1 hit songs. He has just released his debut album as an artist, called Music Row.
Renowned ‘80s & ‘90s Rock/Pop Star Patty Smyth Returns With Her First Album Of Original Songs In 28 Years
Interview with Patty Smyth about her album It’s About Time and her songwriting. Smyth is known for her classic hit, “The Warrior.”
Amanda Shires Talks About Her Work With The Highwomen, Luke Combs, And Her New Single, “The Problem”
Interview with singer/songwriter Amanda Shires about her collaborations with The Highwomen, Jason Isbell and Luke Combs.
Singer/Songwriter Aloe Blacc Discusses His Excellent New Album, All Love Everything, And His Songwriting
Interview with Aloe Blacc, about his album, All Love Everything. Blacc is known for his big hits: “Wake Me Up” with Avicii and “The Man.”
UK Pop Hitmaker Sigala Talks About His Latest Singles With James Arthur And Becky Hill, And His Songwriting
Interview with top UK artist/producer Sigala, about his songwriting and hit success with James Arthur, Becky Hill and other artists.
Zach Kale Co-Writes & Produces #1 Hit “I Hope” For Gabby Barrett, Plus Songs For Keith Urban and Florida Georgia Line
Interview with Zach Kale, who co-wrote eight songs for Gabby Barrett’s hit album including “I Hope.” He also has many other cuts.
Amy Lee Of Evanescence Talks About Their Excellent New Single “Use My Voice,” And Their Upcoming Album
Interview with Amy Lee, singer & songwriter of rock band Evanescence, about their single “Use My Voice” and upcoming album.
Wyatt Durrette, Hit Songwriter For Luke Combs & Zac Brown, Teams Up With Mel Washington For Anthem, “Love Wins.”
Interview with Durrette & Washington about their song, “Love Wins.” Durrette also tells how he co-wrote two #1 hits for Luke Combs.
Freddy Wexler Co-Writes Hits For Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber (“Stuck with U”), and Marshmello & Halsey (“Be Kind”)
Interview with hit songwriter Freddy Wexler, who co-wrote the hits “Stuck with U” and “Be Kind.” He’s also an artist and music exec.