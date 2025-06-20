Country singer/songwriter Brian Kelley is enjoying a prolific period as a solo artist. Known for his success with the multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line, Kelley has focused on his solo career during the past four years. Starting in 2021 with his first solo album, Sunshine State of Mind Season One, he has been in a highly creative mode. He then followed up with two albums in 2024, releasing Tennessee Truth and Ed & Mary Margaret’s Son.

Now in 2025, Kelley remains in a creative flow, writing and recording the songs for his new album, Sunshine State of Mind Season Two,Chapter One. His new album can be considered a follow-up to his first album, Sunshine State of Mind Season One. Both albums reflect a positive outlook, a happy and fun vibe, and an enjoyment of the outdoors and nature.

The new album contains 14 songs, which were all co-written by Kelley. Many of the songs were written around 2021, when he wrote a flurry of songs for Sunshine State of Mind Season One. More recently, Kelley wrote several new songs to complete the lineup for his new album.

There are many highlights on Sunshine State of Mind Season Two, Chapter One. The album starts off with “Palm Tree Country,” which has a relaxed, breezy feeling, that’s reminiscent of some of Jimmy Buffett’s classic songs. “Blue Sky Inn” is an excellent song, with Kelley envisioning a fun, happy place where he can escape to and enjoy a peaceful state of mind.

Another key song is “People Make The Place,” which is a heartfelt song that spotlights the people living in each city and town, who make each community a strong one. This is a more understated song that provides a nice change of pace on the album. Other highlights are “Saltwater Ranch,” “Always Summertime” and “Blue Sky And A Bottle Of Rum.”

Now with the release of his new album, Kelley is launching his Sunshine State of Mind Tour. He will be headlining 21 shows, starting in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 27, and ending in Raleigh, North Carolina on September 7.

In addition to his album release and tour this year, Kelley recently undertook another endeavor that was both successful, entertaining and funny. This spring, he appeared on the highly popular TV show, The Masked Singer. Disguised in a bright purple and green costume as the Mad Scientist, Kelley impressed the audience and judges with his superb singing voice, and his ability to sing in different styles. He performed several songs and advanced to the final rounds.



We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Brian Kelley. He discusses his solo career, his new album and his songwriting. He also tells the humorous story of what it was like to be on The Masked Singer.

DK: It’s been four years since you launched your solo career and released your first solo album, Sunshine State of Mind Season One. Can you talk about becoming a solo artist and making that first album?

Brian Kelley: Yeah, I’m just having a really good time. I love hunting down songs and experimenting, and putting my life into words and melodies. And I can’t believe that I’ve got four albums out in four years. I’ve had my head down grinding and working and living, and to peek up and look back…it’s a cool feeling and it excites me for the tour knowing that I’ve got four albums worth of songs.

Sunshine State of Mind Season One started it all—during that time the world was shut down because COVID, and I dove into what I always do which was songwriting. It was a great way to get stuff out, to spend time and and stay busy during this wild time in the world. It was weird because everywhere I was looking, I was seeing song titles and I felt really creative. I had written a ton of songs and I put 17 on Season One, and most of the songs on my new Season Two, Chapter One album were written during the period we worked on Season One.

After the first record, I was able to put out Tennessee Truth and Ed & Mary Margaret’s Son, and then I got back to Sunshine State of Mind: Season Two. The new record feels really right and good, and I’m grateful to be putting out music and be on the road a little bit, and living life. I love where I’m at and I’m having a really good time.

DK: Sunshine State of Mind is a very positive title for your first album and your fourth album. So are you in a positive state of mind with your new album?

Kelley: Yeah, absolutely. With “Blue Sky Inn” on the new record, that’s what the song is about. That’s a place where anybody could go in their head when times get tough, or you’re missing somebody or you’re having an off day. Life will throw you curve balls here and there, and music has always been healing for me. When we were writing “Blue Sky Inn,” I knew I had that title and where we wanted to go with it. And I think we captured it perfectly, about the places that me and my co-writers go when times get tough. It’s this made-up place and it’s where you can see anybody in it. It’s this perfect world. And I think that’s the Sunshine State of Mind, to a tee. It’s trying to find that light at the end of the tunnel, of getting out of a rut. It’s a lifestyle, it’s a mindset, and I think it’s a sound as well.



DK: Last year, you were very prolific and released two albums: Tennessee Truth and Ed & Mary Margaret’s Son. Can you talk about putting out those two albums?

Kelley: Putting out two albums wasn’t the plan, but I’ve always treied to be available to what my gut and my heart are telling me, and what the present moment is telling me. So I dropped Tennessee Truth in May of last year, and I started writing immediately after it was released. I hit a creative spot where I didn’t think I was going to get a record out, but I was really creative, and I started a couple songs by myself. So I thought…I’m going to finish these and see what happens. I kept doing that, and I looked up and I had 14 or 15 songs. I was like…I want to get it out in real time; I don’t want to wait. I want to show people what I was able to do in the matter of a couple months. And the inspiration, this body of work for me, I wanted to get it out. I felt like it was a fresh idea to get another record out that I had written all by myself, and it pushed me. It was a challenge. It wasn’t easy, but I really enjoyed the whole process.

DK: With your new album Sunshine State of Mind: Season Two, Chapter One, you’ve already released two songs from your new album: “Palm Tree Country” and “Saltwater Ranch.” Can you talk about those songs?

Kelley: “Palm Tree Country” and “Saltwater Ranch” are two of my favorite songs on the new record. I love the vibe of “Palm Tree Country,” which we put out first. I love the track, the parts. I’ve been waiting to put that out for a couple years, and that song just takes you somewhere. The moment that track starts, you are in Palm Tree Country. Palm Tree Country could be anywhere for anybody, and that’s what I love about it. It makes you feel something, and it takes you somewhere. I love singing it and playing it.

“Saltwater Ranch” is the energy that’s at the shows that we play. Anywhere we go with our show, we say, “Welcome to Saltwater Ranch,” and we take it with us anywhere. I wanted to get that out as soon as possible…I love the energyand the vibe of that song.

DK: On your new album, one of my favorite songs is “People Make The Place,” which has a good message. What inspired you to write that song?



Kelley: It was inspired by our friends and our community down here in Florida…just great people. And that doesn’t just go with here, but it’s anywhere you go…people make the place. I’ve been very blessed to travel a lot, meet a lot of different people and see different places. So you realize that no matter where you go, people make the place. And I wanted to make it personalized and share our world, and the kind of people and the things that we do, and the things that we love over here. So yeah, that’s one of my favorite songs too. I love that song and I hope people do too.

DK: On your new album, besides the songs we’ve talked about, what are your other favorite songs?

Kelley: Man, they really all are my favorites, kind of my babies, That’s a tough question, but I’d have to say “Blue Sky And A Bottle Of Rum”… that’ll make its way onto the setlist. And I love “Always Summertime.”

DK: You recently appeared on the TV show The Masked Singer, and I enjoyed watching your performances. How did you decide to be on The Masked Singer?

Kelley: Man, they hit our team up. My manager called me and I was like, “No way. That’s crazy.” I didn’t expect that. But I woke up the next morning and I go, “You know what? Let’s do the dang thing. Let’s see what we can make happen.” And it was such a great experience…I had the time of my life. It was a freeing experience being covered up and nobody knowing who I am. And at the same time, sharing my voice with a lot of people that hadn’t heard it. It was cool to sing different songs that aren’t necessarily in my setlist, and it kind of reset me for where I’m at now. I went from being on that show, then straight to recording the vocals for Season Two, Chapter One. It got me in a really good headspace, to double down on being myself and giving me a sense of confidence. I’m grateful for that opportunity.

DK: You’re about to launch your new concert tour, the Sunshine State of Mind Tour. Can you talk about your live show and your new tour?

Kelley: Yeah I’m fired up about the Sunshine State of Mind Tour. It’s going to be a dang good time…a big ol’ party. I can’t wait to bring all these songs to life with all the fans and connect on a human level. That’s what it’s all about. You know, every night’s always a little different, which is why we love being out on the road. We love meeting new people and seeing different places and connecting. It’s very fulfilling, when you get to connect with that, and do what you love to do.

I’m so grateful that I now have four albums of songs to pull from. I can make each night different and special. I can add a different song or cut a song, and make each night different. Or maybe getting someone up onstage or doing an extra chorus of a song. Or just getting in front of people and having that human connection. There’s magic that happens and it’s a different kind of energy. So I love that.