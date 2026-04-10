Bob Juch, a songwriter based in Oro Valley, Arizona, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for April, for his song, “You Saved Me.” Juch is a songwriter & lyricist who has become a passionate songwriter at an older age, and he’s written and recorded many songs in the past few years.

“You Saved Me” is a well-crafted mainstream country song. This song has a heartfelt lyric story and love theme. This demo is well produced, with male vocals and full instrumentation, and there’s a fiddle part that adds a nice country flavor. The highlight of this song is the chorus, which has a solid melodic hook as the singer sings “You saved me.”

Juch grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he learned to play piano and guitar, and he enjoyed writing lyrics and poetry. However, he decided to pursue a career in the computer industry. He has worked for decades as an administrator for IBM. He supports software on IBM’s biggest computers.

It’s only been in the past few years that Juch has seriously focused on songwriting. He explains, “When it comes to writing songs, I’m a late bloomer. When I was in my 30s, I used to do instrumental tracks and I played synthesizer, guitar and piano. But it wasn’t until a year ago that I became very active in writing songs.”

“Last year, I showed friends my poetry, and they said I should put it to music,” he said. “I did a couple songs that way and people liked it. I mostly write country songs now.” He now receives good feedback from a friend named Juniper, who teaches music composition.



Here’s the video of Bob Juch’s song, “Drunk And I Wanna Go Home.”

Notably, Juch won our SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest in April 2024, for his song “I Love You More.” He has also been a finalist with his songs “My Corner of the World,’ “Backroads and Heartstrings,” “Holdin’ Hands Again,” “When The Moon Waltzes In,” “Whispers of Forever” and “Twilight Legends.”

Currently, Juch continues to write and record many new songs. “I just love writing songs,” he says. I put my songs on SoundCloud, and some songs have gotten over 2000 listens. I’ve been pleasantly surprised that people overseas have heard my songs. For example, two foreign countries where my songs have been played are Vietnam and Egypt.”