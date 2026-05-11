Jeff Harper, a songwriter & producer based in Santa Clara, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for his song, “I’d Choose You.” Harper is a longtime songwriter & musician, who produces his own songs, plays several instruments, and he has placed his songs in TV shows and films.

“I’d Choose You” is a well-crafted pop ballad that has a romantic, heartfelt lyric theme. The song starts off softly and intimately in the verse, and then gradually builds into a strong chorus that has an appealing melody and full production. This demo features an expressive lead male vocal performance and good background harmonies. Harper expertly produced this recording at his home studio, and he played all of the instruments.

Harper grew up in Orange County, California, and he now lives in Santa Clara. When he was in the sixth grade, he learned to play clarinet, sax and trumpet, and later on he played guitar and piano. He loved listening to all kinds of music, from Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass, to Elton John. TOTO and Depeche Mode.

After high school, Harper attended Cypress College in California, where he kept up his interest in music and played in bands. However, he decided to focus on a career in the tech field. He has since become a successful network engineer & cybersecurity engineer, and currently works in Silicon Valley.



Here’s the video of Jeff Harper’s song, “I’d Choose You.”

During the past five years, Harper has devoted more time to his songwriting and production. He has written about 200 songs during this period, and he’s been able to place his songs in TV shows and films. Notably, his songs have appeared in Mean Girls, Pretty Little Liars, Gilmore Girls and Castle. Harper credits his affiliation with the music sites Broadjam and TAXI for helping to place his music, and he’s also worked with the music & licensing company, Crucial Music.

With his song “I’d Choose You,” Harper explains what inspired him to write it. “I wrote ‘I’d Choose You’ for my wife,” he says. “I don’t write a lot of love songs…I mostly write instrumentals or songs about the human condition. But I wanted to write a feel-good pop song, and I was inspired to write about my wife, Yasmeen. In the song I say—I’m choosing you every day and we’re choosing each other. I have a great appreciation for her, and I wanted to share that in a song.”