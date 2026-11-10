Sara Petite, a country/Americana singer/songwriter based in San Diego, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for November, for her song, “She Runs With The Wolves.” Petite has been a steady and prolific artist for the past 20 years, and “She Runs With The Wolves’ is included on her new album, HerStory: Snakes, Wolves and Honky Tonk Angels, which she independently released in September (2026).

“She Runs With The Wolves” is an excellent country/Americana song, that describes a strong woman who empowers herself. This recording has an appealing melody and a driving beat, and it provides a good showcase for Petite’s powerful, expressive lead vocals. It also has a fiddle track which adds an organic, backwoods flavor to this arrangement. “She Runs With The Wolves” was expertly produced by Josquin des Pres at his studio in San Diego. Notably, it features top musicians Kenny Aronoff (drums), John Jorgensen (pedal steel, mandolin, guitar) and Bobby Furgo (fiddle).

Petite grew up in the Pacific Northwest (Sumner, Washington), and she learned to play piano early on. For college, she attended United States International University in San Diego, and she subsequently graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations and Politics. It was also during college that she started to play guitar and write songs.

After college, she worked in a corporate job, but she realized it wasn’t for her. It was then that she focused on music, being an artist and songwriter. She released her first album in 2006, called Tiger Mountain. Impressively, she has since recorded a total of eight albums, and she’s most proud of her most recent albums: Rare Bird (2021), The Empress (2023), and her new album, HerStory: Snakes, Wolves and Honky Tonk Angels.



Here’s a video of Sara Petite performing live her song,

“She Runs With The Wolves.”

With her song “She Runs With The Wolves,” Petite was inspired by a Native American book that she read: Women Who Runs with the Wolves, by psychologist Clarissa Pinkola Estes. She explained, “I like to write about women’s stories. I am a natural researcher and I read a lot about women. I love women’s stories. And my song is a little autobiographical, and part from the knowledge I’ve collected about women.”

In addition to writing, recording and releasing her albums, Petite enjoys playing live shows, as a solo performer and with a band. Notably, she travels to England every year to play shows there. She also pitches her songs for film & TV placements, and her goal is to have her songs recorded by other artists.