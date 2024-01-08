Violet Pen, a songwriter/lyricist based in Fairhope, Alabama, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for January, for her song “Disappearing” (co-written by James Sinclair). Pen has recently been writing and recording several new songs, and her new song “Disappearing” is perhaps her best work to date.

“Disappearing” is a contemporary, female pop song that has a thoughtful, reflective lyric idea. It has an appealing, flowing melody, and it lifts nicely in the chorus. This recording features the expressive lead vocals of Harley Lane, and it was expertly produced and co-written by James Sinclair, who’s a Nashville-based producer. Notably, Sinclair played all the instruments on this recording.

Pen (who’s also known as Christy Sasser), grew up in the small town of DeFuniak Springs, in the Florida Panhandle. She has always loved to write, and became interested in writing lyrics. In addition, she plays piano and some guitar, and she’s been inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift and Brandi Carlile.

After high school, Pen attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, where she decided to focus on a career in communications. She later moved to San Francisco and earned a master’s degree in psychology. After moving to Alabama, she now works as a manager of communications at a large tech company.

It was two years ago that Pen took a greater interest in songwriting. She was pleased when she wrote a song for her young daughter, and it made her want to seriously pursue songwriting. She has since collaborated with a number of writer/producers, and has worked with producer James Sinclair on several songs.



Here’s the lyric video of Violet Pen’s song, “Disappearing.”

Pen discusses her new song, “Disappearing.” She says, “It’s about longing and loss…when you think life will turn out a certain way and it doesn’t. It comes out of this place of transition and loss.” She adds, “(Singer) Harley Lane did a beautiful job of expressing that longing with her voice.”

Currently, Pen is busy writing new songs, and she’s promoting “Disappearing” and other key songs such as “Eyes On Me” and “Walk Away.” “My goal is to keep getting better. I’m looking for opportunities for sync (film & TV), and I’m hoping to place songs with more established artists.”