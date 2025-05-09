Gina Royale’s “Low” Named May “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

Gina Royale
Gina Royale

Gina Royale, a pop/alt. singer/songwriter based in Hoboken, New Jersey, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for her song “Low” (co-written by Rob Freeman & Justin Sanford). Royale is currently working on her new EP called Small Girl Sings Sad Songs, which she will release later this year.

“Low” is a contemporary pop song that has an appealing melody and heartfelt lyrics. The music arrangement starts softly, and then builds to a full-band sound in the chorus. This recording features Royale’s clear, expressive lead vocals, plus harmony vocals that add emotion and depth. “Low” was expertly produced by Rob Freeman at his Audio Pilot Studio in Byram, NJ.

Royale was born and raised in Blairstown, NJ. Her father is a talented pianist, and she began playing piano when she was 12. She also played saxophone and flute. By age 14, Royale started writing songs, and as a teenager she would play live shows, singing & playing piano.

After high school, Royale attended William Patterson University in NJ, where she subsequently graduated, majoring in popular music performance and minoring in music business. It was during college that she started playing shows with a band, with her best friend Emily Case joining on guitar. Case remains a member of Royale’s band.

In 2019, Royale released her first album, which was called Yellow. Since then she has mostly released singles, and it was in 2021 that she wrote & recorded her song, “Low.” She explains, “I wrote the initial hook for ‘Low’ in college, and then I wrote it with Rob Freeman & Justin Sanford. Then the three of us pitched it out to movies, and it became the opening song in the movie, After Everything.” Notably, Royale’s video for “Low” has over 150,000 views on YouTube, boosted by exposure from the film.


Here’s the video of Gina Royale’s song, “Low.”

Currently, Royale has been performing live shows, playing at the Springboard Festival in Houston and the Cape May Festival in New Jersey. She is also writing & recording songs for her upcoming EP, which will be released later this year. Royale has also been pitching her songs for placements in film & TV. She recently signed a deal with DeWolfe Music, a sync company that will be pitching 12 of her songs.

In addition to her artist career, Royale runs a fitness studio in Hoboken called Jane Do. Also, she’s a music instuctor, teaching vocal lessons and piano lessons.

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Low"

Written by:

Gina Royale (of Hoboken, New Jersey), Rob Freeman & Justin Sanford. Performed by Gina Royale.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.ginaroyale.com
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"When We Lay Down" (country)

Written by:

Jack Cornelius of Gardendale, Alabama.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/danieljcorneliusjr
Jack Cornelius

Song Title:

"When The Moon Waltzes In" (country)

Written by:

Bob Juch of Oro Valley, Arizona. Performed by Bob Juch.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.juch.org/
Bob Juch

Song Title:

"I Miss You Friend" (pop)

Written by:

Miguel Sand of Murcia, Spain. Performed by The Sand.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.thesand.es
The Sand

Song Title:

"Old Gravel Roads" (country/folk)

Written by:

Matthew Stemme of Clayton, North Carolina. Performed by Ian Janco.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/matthewstemme
Matthew Stemme
