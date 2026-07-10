Mitch Cooper, a songwriter/producer/artist based in Germantown, Wisconsin (near Milwaukee), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, with his song “One Word Away.” Cooper is a versatile musician who can play many instruments, and he records his songs at his recording studio in his house.

“One Word Away” is a well-crafted, heartfelt country ballad. It starts gently with acoustic guitar, and then builds to a full arrangement in the chorus. This song has an appealing melody, which starts off well in the verse, and then builds to a strong, hooky melody in the chorus. There is a fine, expressive male vocal performance on this demo. “One Word Away” was expertly produced by Cooper, and he played all the instruments on this recording.

Cooper was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and then he moved at a young age to the Milwaukee area. He learned to play piano and other instruments, and soon after he started writing songs. During high school, he was the leader of a band that played original music.

For his career, Cooper has been a successful engineer, and he started his own electronic engineering company. However, he has also loved music and he has continued to develop his songwriting and producing.

Cooper has created several outlets for his music. He has recorded songs under his own name and released them on Spotify and Apple Music. He has also been involved with the folk/Americana band Tethered Souls, and he has written & produced an album with female country singer, Kaia. Both Tethered Souls and Kaia released albums in 2024.

On top of this, Cooper is a key member of a Supertramp tribute band that plays shows across the country. They have an upcoming show at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, which has a seating capacity of 1,200.



Here’s the video of the Tethered Souls song “Flicker In

The Cold” (featuring and written by Mitch Cooper).

Cooper’s song “One Word Away” was inspired by the way he met his longtime girlfrend 18 years ago. He explains, “I met my girlfriend on a whim and I said hello. And I realized that by just saying hello to somebody, your whole life could change. So ‘One Word Away’ is how a special connection can be made, started by saying just one word.”

Along with his several music projects, Cooper’s goal is to build his songwriting credentials and place songs in movies & TV shows. He says, “I would love to place my music into films and TV, and have success in this field.”