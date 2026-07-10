Mitch Cooper’s “One Word Away” Named July “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

mitch cooper
Mitch Cooper

Mitch Cooper, a songwriter/producer/artist based in Germantown, Wisconsin (near Milwaukee), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, with his song “One Word Away.” Cooper is a versatile musician who can play many instruments, and he records his songs at his recording studio in his house.

“One Word Away” is a well-crafted, heartfelt country ballad. It starts gently with acoustic guitar, and then builds to a full arrangement in the chorus. This song has an appealing melody, which starts off well in the verse, and then builds to a strong, hooky melody in the chorus. There is a fine, expressive male vocal performance on this demo. “One Word Away” was expertly produced by Cooper, and he played all the instruments on this recording.

Cooper was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and then he moved at a young age to the Milwaukee area. He learned to play piano and other instruments, and soon after he started writing songs. During high school, he was the leader of a band that played original music.

For his career, Cooper has been a successful engineer, and he started his own electronic engineering company. However, he has also loved music and he has continued to develop his songwriting and producing.

Cooper has created several outlets for his music. He has recorded songs under his own name and released them on Spotify and Apple Music. He has also been involved with the folk/Americana band Tethered Souls, and he has written & produced an album with female country singer, Kaia. Both Tethered Souls and Kaia released albums in 2024.

On top of this, Cooper is a key member of a Supertramp tribute band that plays shows across the country. They have an upcoming show at the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, which has a seating capacity of 1,200.


Here’s the video of the Tethered Souls song “Flicker In
The Cold” (featuring and written by Mitch Cooper).

Cooper’s song “One Word Away” was inspired by the way he met his longtime girlfrend 18 years ago. He explains, “I met my girlfriend on a whim and I said hello. And I realized that by just saying hello to somebody, your whole life could change. So ‘One Word Away’ is how a special connection can be made, started by saying just one word.”

Along with his several music projects, Cooper’s goal is to build his songwriting credentials and place songs in movies & TV shows. He says, “I would love to place my music into films and TV, and have success in this field.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"One Word Away"

Written by:

Mitch Cooper of Germantown, Wisconsin.

Listen:

Email:

keyz@wi.rr.com

Websites:

https://www.mitchcoopermusic.com
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"Love Lingers" (folk-pop)

Written by:

John Kelly Wilson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Listen:

Email:

wilsjk@gmail.com

Websites:

https://soundcloud.com/john-kelly-wilson-22
John Kelly Wilson

Song Title:

"Hand In Hand With You" (folk/Americana)

Written by:

Patrick P. Welch of Hendersonville, North Carolina.

Listen:

Email:

revdocpgwelch@hotmail.com

Websites:

https://www.revdocwelch.com
Patrick P. Welch

Song Title:

"Watching Waves" (folk/Americana)

Written by:

Brandi Simpson of Austin, Texas.

Listen:

Email:

atxbrandis@gmail.com

Websites:

https://broadjam.com/brandisimpson
Brandi Simpson

Song Title:

"Front Porch Dreams" (fok/Americana)

Written by:

Matthew Stemme of Clayton, North Carolina. Performed by Devin Miller.

Listen:

Email:

mattstemme@outlook.com

Websites:

https://youtube.com/@mattstemme?si=bpkuY0X0BJTikP6k
Matthew Stemme
To enter the next "Best Song Of The Month" Contest (the deadline is the last day of each month), please Click Here
Dale Kawashima
Dale Kawashima
Dale Kawashima is the Head of SongwriterUniverse and a music journalist. He’s also a music publishing exec who has represented the song catalogs of Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Motown Records.
Dale Kawashima
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