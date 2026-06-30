Bebe Stockwell Interview - Volume 1 Project, Songwriting

Bebe Stockwell, Rising Folk Artist With A Powerful Voice, Talks About Her Excellent New Project, Volume 1

Over the past two years, indie-folk singer/songwriter Bebe Stockwell has emerged as a very talented artist to watch. She has a distinctive singing voice which is soulful and deep, and is unlike any other young artist. She also writes heartfelt, personal songs about her experiences growing up in New England, and her current life as a rising music artist.

It was in 2024 that Stockwell signed with Columbia Records, and in 2025 she had success with her song “Minor Inconveniences” and her debut EP, Driving Backwards. She also toured as an opening act for several artists last year

Now in 2026, Stockwell is set to have an impactful year. She has just released an 8-song project called Volume 1, which is the first of two major works that she will be releasing this year. In October, she will release Volume 2, which is the second half of this project.

Volume 1 is an excellent collection of eight new songs by Stockwell. The leadoff track is “When You Know,” a hooky, playful song about trying to figure out when a new relationship is real and positive. Two other highlights are “New England Regret,” a poignant song about her love for Boston & New England, and “Going to the Country,” where she yearns to be in a place full of nature, beauty and a simpler way of life. Another key cut is “Ant Farm,” which not only has a unique title, but features a duet between Stockwell and Wesley Schultz, the lead singer of the Lumineers,

At the heart of this record is Stockwell’s powerful, one-of-a-kind lead vocals and harmonies. Here is what Schultz said about Stockwell’s singing. “When I first heard Bebe’s voice, it reminded me of the first time I heard Tracey Chapman or Ray Lamontagne—it was in its own category. Out of a sea of singers, Bebe sets herself apart without even trying.”

Stockwell, who is 24, grew up in Boston, MA, and she learned to play guitar and piano at a young age. In 2022, she independently released her single “Love Me Back,” which became a breakthrough song. Then in 2024, she signed with Columbia Records and released her song, “Minor Inconveniences.”

Soon after, “Minor Inconveniences” became the lead cut on Stockwell’s first EP, Driving Backwards. This 8-song EP is an impressive work that includes songs that are musically ambitious, with lyrics that are insightful and sometimes humorous.

Then in the past year, Stockwell has focused on writing & recording the songs for the just-released Volume 1, plus the songs for her Volume 2 which will be released this fall.



Here’s the video of Bebe Stockwell’s song, “When

You Know.”

Along with these releases, Stockwell is looking forward to resuming her live shows, starting with two festival gigs in July, followed by her first headline concert tour. She has formed a new band and she’ll be playing many cities across North America.

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Bebe Stockwell. She discusses the making of her new project, Volume 1, her songwriting, and her upcoming tour.

DK: It was two years ago that you signed with Columbia Records and you had success with your song, “Minor Inconveniences.” Then in 2025 you released your first EP, Driving Backwards. Can you talk about writing “Minor Inconveniences” and your first EP?

Bebe Stockwell: I think that “Minor Inconveniences” was one of those sporadic songs. I was in a session, and we started talking about all the inconveniences we had that day. That’s why I feel people connect to it, because it feels organic in that way. And I did the EP with different producers, but it’s a collection of stories and songs that I loved from when I was in college and then right after that. So to me, it was looking back at everything I had done in the past couple years.

DK: What was it like to make Driving Backwards?

Stockwell: It was great. I was coming out of college, and it was an awesome experience to be able to put out that body of work, and to see people connect to the songs and love them as much as I do.

DK: It’s now been a year since you released your first EP. What has your musical journey been like during the past year?

Stockwell: I’m excited to have the new record come out. We’re doing two volumes—Volume 1, and Volume 2 comes out this fall. Volume 1 is the first half of my album, and Volume 2 is the second half. I love them so much. I’ve spent so much time on doing the songs and it’s been beautiful. I had so much fun with them and the stories that are in them. I feel like it’s being in a new place. It’s different feelings of love and regret, and the feeling of growing up and figuring out where you want to go. So I’m excited for people to hear these songs.



Here’s the video of Bebe Stockwell’s song, “Ant Farm”

(feat. Wesley Schultz).

DK: I like the first song on Volume 1, “When You Know.” What’s the story behind writing this song?

Stockwell: I was having many conversations with my friends. I’ve been in a relationship for almost a year, which is a new thing for me. And my friends were talking about, “How do you know someone fits into your life? And why is it so hard to find that person you feel connected to?”

We were talking about, “Oh, I like this person.” And when someone starts going out with someone, they’re going to be like, “Oh, they haven’t texted me back.” And we’re like, “No, it’s okay, it’s fine. They probably do like you.” But we were like, “If they want to get to know you, they’ll go do it.” And that’s one of the lines in the song. If they want to know you, they’re going to want to know you. If they put the effort in, then that’s real. So this song is really emphasizing…When there’s effort? It means it’s good. And a lot of times what I’ve experienced is that effort is hard to find these days, especially the kind of the love that we all expect, it’s hard to find. The song is about—if they really want to be there, they’ll be there.

DK: On your record, there’s a song that has a unique title, “Ant Farm.” How did you come up with the idea for this song?

Stockwell: I wrote the song about the movie, Bridge to Terabithia. It was an influential movie for me, and I do write a lot about movies in different types of creative mediums. So as I was writing about it, I thought of when she goes and she leaves him. He’s always wondering, “Oh, am I too small town for you?” Oh, that’s what my hometown feels like…it feels like an ant farm. You know everyone in a small town…you’re always together. You’re stuck in this thing that’s hard to get out of because everyone’s there. So that is what that song became. And especially when I worked with Wesley Schultz (lead singer of the Lumineers), he’s someone who’s duetting it with me and we were talking about what it means. Yeah, I think it’s a simple concept of someone leaving a hometown.

But I originally wrote it about Bridge to Terbithia and it translated into this thing where it’s like—this is what I felt when I left my home. And what I think my friends feel like…my sister is leaving Boston. It’s always crazy when someone leaves Boston, but it is like an ant farm. You all know each other and stuff. So that is what the song originated from.



Here’s the video of Bebe Stockwell’s song, “New

England Regret.”

DK: On “Ant Farm,” you sing a duet with Wesley Schultz. How did you connect with him to do this song together?

Stockwell: I met Wesley about three years ago. I played Newport Folk Festival, which was the first festival I ever played. And I was so nervous, because I’d never played a festival before. For some reason, my dad knows the owner of Newport, who said, “Oh, you should meet Wesley and (his wife) Brandy.” So we met and they watched my set. Then I met David Baron, who is their producer. And they realized that I was also working working with David. And they became like mentors throughout the project. I’ve never had that before, of having an artist I’ve looked up to come to the studio, just having fun and telling stories. So it’s awesome to have Wesley singing with me, because I look up to him and he’s really smart. And I love his voice so much.

DK: On Volume 1, I like your song “New England Regret.” What inspired you to write this song?

Stockwell: I was actually writing another song, and I said the words New England Regret. I was like, wow. I always tell my parents, “I want to move back. I miss Boston so much. I miss it, and I was like…Oh, do I regret it leaving? I think there are times, especially even my friends that move out of New England, is that this theme…If you really either love Boston, you love New England, or you hate New England, then people always regret leaving. They always are like, “I do miss it so much.” So that’s this universal thing. And after I started playing this song, a lot of people have come up to me after shows. And a lot of people have messaged me about that song, and it resonated so hard with me. It’s not like a massive thing—it’s a very small portion of the world. But I think it’s cool when you can make something that people resonate with in the same way that you do. That song is about how lovely it is to live in New England, and what it is living in the West Coastnow.

DK: On your new record, besides the three songs we’ve discussed, what are your favorite songs?



Here’s the video of Bebe Stockwell’s song, “Going

to the Country.”

Stockwell: My other favorite song is called “Adeline.” We wrote it in a jam session about a universal experience—something that was happening, some feelings that I had, and then some feelings that a lot of other people feel when you have a new partner. You’re like…Oh my God, like, is there someone else? And we were jamming along and we came up with this person named Adeline. Like, who is she? Why are you thinking about her? So to me, the song is really fun because it feels like my feminine rage song in a way. It’s really fun to jam out to and sing along to, because if you’re feeling that way, you need to let that end. To me, it’s a song that you can do that with. I think everyone has always had one experience or maybe not. At least maybe it’s just the people in my life. But they’re like, “Oh, does this person like someone else?’

DK: This fall, you’ll be on tour as a headliner. Can you talk about your upcoming tour? Will you be playing with a band?

Stockwell: Yeah, I’m with a band. I think we want it to feel like we’re bringing the songs to life. I want it to feel like the songs are live, but also like more acoustic, more in the room. I want to do two different kind of sets inside the one set—being kind intimate, but then also being fun, Americana, rocky a little bit. I want to have all the vibes during the show. So I’m very excited.