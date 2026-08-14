Just Jayne Interview - Rising Female Country Trio, Jayne EP

Rising Female Country Trio Just Jayne Talk About Their Debut EP, Jayne, And Their Songwriting

Over the past year, female country trio Just Jayne has emerged as a talented young group to watch. Consisting of three members who are in their early 20s—Taylor Edwards, Rachel Wiggins & Jillian Steele—the trio write & sing appealing, enjoyable country/pop songs that have a fresh sound and attitude, with hooky melodies and clever lyrics.

In 2025, Just Jayne started going viral with their songs “Climate Change,” “Death & Taxes” and “All Backroads.” And now in 2026, they are releasing their debut EP called Jayne (on The Core Records). Their sound combines three-part harmonies, modern country-pop production, and relatable songs about relationships, heartbreak, and empowerment.

Their EP includes seven new songs, five which were co-written by the trio. Highlights include “What’s His Name”, a catchy song that has a humorous lyric story, about how they can’t seem to remember the names of the men they briefly dated. Other impressive songs include “White Picket Fence,” “Emergency Contact” and a song co-written by Meghan Trainor called “Bad Day.”

Just Jayne members Taylor Edwards, Rachel Wiggins and Jillian Steele all grew up in different parts of the U.S., but they came together in college when they all attended Belmont University in Nashville. Belmont is known to have an excellent music program, and the three members met when they were put together in a songwriting group on campus. They began to write songs together, and realized they had a strong chemistry as singers & songwriters. Before long, they decided to form a trio and decided on the name, Just Jayne.

The three members began to network in the Nashville music community, and they eventually signed with The Core, a prominent record label and management company. The Core also represents Bailey Zimmerman, Dan & Shay, Josh Ross, Tyler Hubbard and Nate Smith.

In addition to releasing their EP, Just Jayne is busy playing live shows and touring. Notably, they are playing festivals and opening for Ashley Cooke and Josh Ross on tour.

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Taylor Edwards, Rachel Wiggins and Jillian Steele of Just Jayne. They tell how they got started in the music business, and discuss the making of their new EP and their songwriting.



Here’s the lyric video of Just Jayne’s song, “What’s

His Name?”

DK: I read that the three of you met while you were at Belmont University. Can you tell me where you are from, and how you met and connected?

Taylor Edwards: We were all songwriting majors at Belmont. Rachel is from Georgia, Jillian is from New York, and I’m from Arkansas. We got put in a session together, and we had this idea…what if each of us sing a verse on this song? It’s cool because our group started from the songwriting.

DK: I like a song that you released last year, “All Backroads.” What’s the story behind writing this song?

Rachel Wiggins: That song was fun to write. We wrote it the day of the solar eclipse, two years ago. We had such a high energy coming into that. The three of us wrote it with Lindsay Rimes, who is a great producer. Our vibes were really high, and we wanted to write a fun song. It’s about going back to our hometown and accidentally ending up with your ex-boyfriend, which the three of us have been guilty of in the past. So we love doing a pulse check to see if the three of us who are from different areas, have similar experiences with the things we go through. And we thought when they hear it, girls out there will be able to relate to this with us.

DK: You’re about to release your debut EP. Can you talk about the making of this EP?

Taylor: We’re so excited for our first EP, which is called Jayne. When we asked…what should we name this EP? We do feel that our whole mission statement for Just Jayne, is that Jayne is the girl we made up together, and she’s like our cool, hot older sister. Anybody can be a Jayne. She’s confident and just unbothered, and we felt this EP was the chunk of music that represented that the most. And we’re excited to really show her off.

DK: I read that the name Jayne consists of some of your initials. Is that how you came up with this name?



Here’s the lyric video of Just Jayne’s song, “White

Picket Fence.”

Taylor: It was hard to name a band, because it seemed like every name was taken. But we wanted the three of us to come together with a name, so we added some of our initials to make this name. So if you piece our letters together, it technically came from that.

DK: I like your new song, “What’s His Name?” It’s fun and hooky with clever lyrics. How did you write this song?

Jillian Steele: We wrote “What’s His Name?” with Sean Small and Sam Sumser, who are the two producers that we did most ot the EP with. And we feel so lucky—we’ve been waiting for this moment to lock in with a producer or two who can write with us and really flesh out a project.

When we were writing this song, two of us were going through a breakup and we were like…how would Jayne handle this? She would forget his name the next day, ‘cause she’s hot, fun and sexy like that. She’d get over it. She’d be like, “Wait, who was that? What’s his name again?” So we were laughing about that, and then we were like…that’s kind of relatable and it’s manifesting that energy. We already had a lot of songs about going back to our ex, so this was the opposite of that. It’s taking the power back—we’re healing and taking the power back.

DK: Also on your EP is a song called “White Picket Fence.” How did you decide to record this song?

Jillian: One of our friends wrote that song and sent it to our team. She was like, “We think this would be a great fit for Just Jayne.” And as soon as we heard it, we were obsessed with it. It stuck in our head, and we felt that it completes the EP, and it says everything we want to say. We didn’t have a song in that realm. And it is so much fun to play live. People are loving it and we’re grateful that we got to cut it.

DK: Besides “What’s His Name?” and “White Picket Fence,” what are your other favorite songs on the EP?



Here’s the video of Just Jayne’s song, “Death &

Taxes.”

Rachel: There’s a new song that Meghan Trainor wrote, called “Bad Day.” It’s the only other song on the EP that we didn’t write. It’s so fun, and Meghan has been so sweet to us. She’s been so encouraging, and we’ve been messaging with her. We sent it to her as soon as we recorded it, and we’re excited about it.

Taylor: There’s another song called “Emergency Contact.” It’s been our favorite for a few years, and we hadn’t felt like it was the right time to put it out. But it fits perfectly on the EP. It’s a little more of a moody song. We wrote it with Sasha Sloan and King Henry. It’s basically about keeping your ex as your emergency contact in case you know, you swerve off the side of the road (laughs).

DK: I’ve watched several of your music videos, which are fun and well produced. How do you come up with the ideas for your videos?

Taylor: With the three of us, we all are very creative. We’d come up with ideas in our songwriting sessions. I think a lot of times we’ll know if we’re onto something after we’ve written it because we’ll start thinking about what the video would be, and what the album art would be like.

DK: I want to ask you about your live show and your touring. I read that you’ll be opening shows soon for Ashley Cooke and Josh Ross. Can you talk about your live show and tours?

Jillian: We’re actually on a little tour right now.We had a show in Dillon, Colorado last night, and we’re driving to Windsor, Colorado with our drummer, Ben, for another show tonight. And we’re excited about touring with Ashley Cooke and Josh Ross. We love Ashley—she’s a friend of ours. She was at Belmont University with us, so we knew her in college. We feel so lucky that she invited us out on her tour. And Josh Ross is like our brother. He’s at The Core (music company) too, so he’s been around from the beginning with us, and we’ve played a bunch of shows with him. He’s been awesome about taking us out and it’ll be our first run playing shows in Canada.