Gina Roode, an Americana/blues singer/songwriter & guitarist based in Corona, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for February, for her song “Miles of Fire” (co-written by Kevin Fisher). This song will be included on her upcoming album, which she’ll release later this year.

“Miles of Fire” is a rollicking, uptempo song that showcases Roode’s strong singing and impressive guitar skills. The song starts off with an acoustic guitar intro, which becomes a hooky guitar riff that continues throughout the song. The track is bolstered by drums and percussion, and the arrangement builds momentum. Roode’s lead vocals are soulful, and her background harmonies add richness to the overall sound. Roode expertly produced this recording with Kevin Fisher, who is a songwriter & producer.

Roode was born and raised in the city of Corona, which is between Anaheim and Riverside in Southern California. When she was 12, she taught herself to play acoustic guitar, and she has learned to play with impressive dexterity and speed. Roode now also plays banjo and 12-string guitar. “I got a gig playing guitar, and I got better and better—I wanted be an instrumentalist,” she explained.

In 2014, Roode recorded an instrumental album called Moving Mountains, and she filmed videos of two instrumental songs, the title track and “The Last Battle.” It was in 2016 that Roode also began developing her singing and songwriting. “I started singing around June (2016), and I met this songwriter, Kevin Fisher, and we began working together,” she said.

Roode & Fisher have continued their collaboration, and they’ve written two other songs which previously won our song contest: “I Wanna Find You” and “Half-A-Hallelujah.”



Here’s the video of Gina Roode’s song, “Miles of Fire.”

With “Miles of Fire,” Roode explained how she wrote this song with Fisher. “I came up with the melody and riff, and I played it for Kevin. Then we finished writing the music together and Kevin is an excellent lyricist. He also added the drumbeats to this track. After we finished it, I filmed a video that directed by Rudy Palma, who did a great job.”

Over the past few years, Roode has been very active as a live performer. She said, “I’ve been playing a lot of live music, and I’m getting better at doing live shows. I now play over a hundred shows per year, mostly as a solo artist. I love it.”

Currently, Roode is writing & recording more songs for her upcoming album project. She said, ‘I’m looking forward to making a full album and releasing it around September. Also, I’m hoping to get a band together and play bigger venues