Glenn Valles, a songwriter & musician based in Mumbai, India, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, for his song, “Looking Up To Heaven.” Valles writes songs in many genres, and he has won several song contests.

“Looking Up To Heaven” is a well-crafted pop ballad, and has a positive, inspirational lyric theme. The song has an appealing melody, particularly in the chorus. Valles expertly produced this song in collaboration with Ben Mack at Pearl Snap Studios in Nashville. “Looking Up To Heaven” was written about the very close bond Valles shared with his parents, who have since passed away. This song has already won India’s Clef Music Award, and won the UK Songwriting contest in the country category.

Valles grew up and still lives in the city of Mumbai, which is the financial capital of India. Music has always been a major part of his life, and he learned to play guitar, piano and keyboards. He enjoys writing in many genres, including pop, rock, country, blues, reggae, hip-hop and EDM. Notably, Valles writes most of his songs by himself, although he also likes to co-write.

In addition to his songwriting, Valles is focused on producing high quality recordings of his songs. When it comes to production, he draws up a detailed pre-production note which has specific instructions with regard to the genre, the type of vocalist, instrumenation, arrangements and production ideas.



Here’s the audio of Glenn Valles’ song, “Looking Up To Heaven.”

With “Looking Up To Heaven,” Valles explains that his close relationship with his parents inspired him to write this song. “When Mom suddenly passed away, we were left shattered and heartbroken. I could see Dad struggling to cope with life without her. Writing this song was a way to not only express my grief, but to also honor the life of my mother. Sadly, Dad passed away a couple years ago. This song is a tribute to my parents and a celebration of their legacy of love.”

Currently, Valles is working on a couple projects which are likely to be completed by the end of the year. He is particularly proud of two songs he’s written about a topic that is important to him: mental health. He says, “Mental health is quite a concern these days and is a subject that goes unspoken, more often than not. I’ve read quite a few articles about people suffering from different kinds of mental traumas and how badly it affected their lives. As a songwriter, I thought the best way I could do something to make people aware of this affliction, was to write a song about it. So I wrote a song called “A Troubled Mind.” And I later wrote a song called “The Warden,” which is a sequel to “A Troubled Mind.”