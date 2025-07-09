John Kelly Wilson, a country & pop songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, with his song “That Wasn’t Me Girl.” Notably, Wilson started to focus on songwriting at an older age, and in the past five years he has written hundreds of songs and produced many good quality demos.

“That Wasn’t Me Girl” is a contemporary pop song that has an appealing melody and a hooky chorus. The male vocal on this demo is reminiscent of Ed Sheeran’s style, and this song could be ideal for a boy band to record. This demo was produced by Wilson at his home studio, and he played all the instruments. Interestingly, Wilson used an AI tool to impressively create the male vocals and harmonies for this song.

Wilson grew up in Milwaukee, and when he was young he enjoyed listening to AM pop radio and to the hits by artists on Motown Records. However, he didn’t start writing songs or performing during his high school years. Instead, he attended college at the University of Arizona in Tucson, where he played on the baseball team, and he majored in general education.

After graduating from college, Wilson returned to Milwaukee where he began a successful career in the financial services and investment field, working at Northwestern Mutual insurance company.

It was about five years ago that Wilson decided to retire early from his career position, and pursue his love of songwriting. He started writing many songs, and he learned to produce demos at his home studio. He also went to Nashville and began working with top demo producers, who helped him take his song ideas and recordings to a higher level.



Here’s the audio of John Kelly Wilson’s song, “That Wasn’t Me Girl.”

Now that he’s written songs and recorded demos, he has posted about 75 of his songs on his SoundCloud page. He has also posted videos of his songs on YouTube. In addition, he is working with a songplugger in Nashville who is pitching his songs for placements with artists, and for film & TV use.

Wilson says, “I love songwriting—I write songs every day. And I’ve learned a lot from working with producers in Nashville, and I’ve had a great experience being involved with NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International).”