Christina Ray,, a country & pop songwriter & singer based in Huntington Beach, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for October, for her song “You Don’t Feel Temporary.” Ray is a longtime songwriter who independently released an album as an artist, Who I Wanna Be, in 2007. She has recently written and recorded many new songs, after ahe took a hiatus from being an active songwriter.

“You Don’t Feel Temporary” is a well-crafted, modern country-pop song that is enjoyable to listen to from beginning to end. It has an appealing verse melody, that leads into a strong, catchy chorus. There’s a good lead vocal performance on this demo, plus hooky background harmonies. This song was written by Ray, and then she utilized AI tools to help create this demo.

Ray (who is also known as Christina Vold), was born and raised in Orange County, California. She grew up in an artistic family, which included singers, dancers and painters. Her grandfather played trumpet, so the first instrument she learned was trumpet. Later on, she began playing piano, and she started to write songs on piano during high school. She also sang in her high school choir, which travelled to perform shows.

After attending college, Ray continued to write songs, but she decided to establish a career that was separate from music. Impressively, she now runs two companies: a property management company and a facilities maintenance company. While building her career, she did time to write and record the songs for her album, Who I Wanna Be.



Here’s the video of the Christina Ray’s song, “You

Don’t Feel Temporary.”

Notably, Ray has won some awards for her music. When she entered a VH1 Song Of The Year Contest, she won in the contemporary country category for her song, “Do You Ever Love Me.” More recently, she was recognized by the NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International) for her Christmas song, “Good Girl.”

Currently, Ray has been busy writing and recording new songs, and she plans to release another album as an artist. She is also open and excited to co-write. She would love to have her songs recorded by label artists, and she is pursuing music publishing opportunities and sync placements. She has a goal, which is to rite songs that make listeners say, “Wow, that’s me. I can relate.”