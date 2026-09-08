Aymee Ayrington, a country & pop singer/songwriter based in Menifee, California (in Riverside County), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for September, for her song “Let The Rain Pour Down.” Ayrington is a longtime songwriter who independently released her first album as an artist, Peace Within The Pain, in 2025.

“Let The Rain Pour Down” is a well-crafted song that has a heartfelt and emotional lyric theme. The song starts with an appealing verse melody, and then builds to a powerful chorus melody and hook. This recording provides a fine showcase for Ayrington’s expressive, stirring lead vocals and solid background harmonies. “Let The Rain Pour Down” was expertly produced by Ayrington, who sings and plays piano, and a friend who plays guitar and does the recording at his home studio.

Ayrington grew up near Fall Creek Falls (which is between Nashville and Knoxville). She learned to play piano at a young age, and when she was 10 she moved with her family to California. During high school, she sang in an elite chamber choir at her school.

After high school, Ayrington went to college at UC Irvine, where she majored in Molecular Anthropology. Impressively, she earned a PhD, and she subsequently built a successful career as a scientist and medical researcher.

Although her career has focused on science & medicine, Ayrington has always loved music and she has written many songs. In 2025, she wrote & recorded her first album called Peace Within The Pain, which she released independently. Notably, she has been nominated for four Josie Awards for her work on this album, and she will be flying to Tennessee later this month to attend the Josie Awards, which will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.



Here’s the video of the Aymee Ayrington’s song, “The Ghost

of You.”

For her song “Let The Rain Pour Down,” Ayrington wrote it about the grief and sadness she experienced in the past few years, with several close family members and friends passing away. She explains, “After my family and friends passed away, I was in grief. But I decided that I wanted to keep moving forward. So I wrote this song, which is about washing everything away, all the grief.” The result is an uplifting song with a positive message.

Currently, Ayrington is busy writing songs for her next album, which she plans to release in 2027. In addition she says, “I would love to write songs for other artists, and I’d like to place my songs in films and TV shows.”