We hope everyone is safe and healthy. We are pleased to announce a new feature that is included with many of our article pages. There are now audio excerpts of the interviews we’ve done with hit artists and songwriters. With this audio, readers can hear the artists & songwriters speak in their own voices, and discuss their songwriting and music projects.

In the past week, we have posted audio streaming with 74 of our articles, with audio to be added to more articles in the coming weeks. And in the future, we’ll try to add audio excerpts to our new articles when possible.

Here are links to 10 key articles that now feature audio interview excerpts:

Dolly Parton tells how she wrote her classic hit “I Will Always Love You,” and how it became a number one hit years later for Whitney Houston. https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/dolly-parton-interview-2017.htm

Yusuf/Cat Stevens recalls how he wrote his classic hit song, “Peace Train.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/yusuf-cat-stevens-interview-2019.htm

Babyface tells how he wrote two number one hits for Boyz II Men: “End of the Road” and “I’ll Make Love To You.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/babyface-interview-2017.htm

Rising country star Gabby Barrett tells she co-wrote her current hit, “I Hope.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/gabby-barrett-interview-2019.htm

Writer/producer Walter Afanasieff recalls how he wrote with Mariah Carey, the #1 holiday song “All I Want For Christmas Is You.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/walter-afanasieff-interview-2018.htm

Writer/producer Ian Kirkpatrick tells how he co-wrote & produced Dua Lipa’s current big hit, “Don’t Start Now.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/ian-kirkpatrick-songwriter-2020.htm

British star James Arthur tells how he co-wrote his worldwide hit, “Say You Won’t Let Go.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/james-arthur-interview-2017.htm

Country star Chris Janson tells how he co-wrote his hit song, “Good Vibes.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/chris-janson-interview-2019.htm

Valerie Simpson of legendary R&B duo Ashford & Simpson, recalls how she and her husband Nick Ashford wrote their classic hits “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “I’m Every Woman.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/valerie-simpson-songwriter-interview-2018.htm

Hit Pop Songwriter Ali Tamposi tells how she co-wrote Camila Cabello’s number one hit, “Havana.” https://www.songwriteruniverse.com/ali-tamposi-songwriter-2019.htm

In addition, here’s a partial list of other articles that now feature audio interview excerpts: Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters, Mick Jones of Foreigner, Ian Hunter, Jermaine Dupri, Narada Michael Walden, Anne-Marie, Jonathan Cain of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, A Great Big World, Robert Lamm of Chicago, Linda Perry, Ashley Gorley, Paul Rodgers, KT Tunstall, Richie Sambora, Emily Warren, Todd Rundgren, Mike Posner, Tom Walker, Alice Cooper, JD Souther, Karla Bonoff, Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s, Rob Thomas, Carly Pearce, John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, Scott Avett of the Avett Brothers, Robert “Khalis” Bell of Kool & The Gang, and Steve Cropper.