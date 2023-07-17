In the past two years, pop singer/songwriter Tom Grennan has become a consistent hitmaker on the United Kingdom and European charts. His new album, What Ifs & Maybes (on Arista Records & Insanity Records), recently debuted at number one in the U.K. Impressively, he’s had seven singles that have reached the Top 40 in the U.K., and he’s been featured on two other hits that were Top 10.

Grennan’s breakthrough came in 2021, when his single “Little Bit of Love” was a worldwide hit and went Top 10 in the U.K. This single propelled his second album, Evering Road, to #1 in the U.K., and also contained the the Top 10 hit “Let’s Go Home Together” (a duet with Ella Henderson) and “Don’t Break the Heart.”

Grennan has become known for his soulful, powerful lead vocals, and for releasing songs & albums that are full of energy, catchy melodies and positive lyric themes. His new album, What Ifs & Maybes, contains his joyful hit from last year, “Remind Me,” and his new hit, “How Does It Feel.” Other highlights on his album are the hooky, passionate song “Sleeping Rough,” the romantic upbeat “Crown Your Love,” and the heartfelt ballads “This Side Of The Room” and “You Are Not Alone.”

The success of these songs and albums have elevated Grennan’s status to being an artist & performer who can now headline arena shows in the U.K. and Europe. He recently headlined a show at the famous O2 Arena, and he performed at the massive Glastonbury Festival this year.

Notably, Grennan has been nominated for many awards including the BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards, and for awards by the BBC and MTV.

In addition to his main releases as a solo artist, Grennan has collaborated with other artists on songs that became hits. Last year (2022) he teamed up with DJ/producer Joel Corry on the electronic dance hit, “Lionheart,” and with rapper KSI on the uptempo hit, “Not Over Yet.”

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Tom Grennan. He discusses the making of his new album and writing his hits “How Does It Feel” and “Remind Me.” This is the second interview Grennan has done with SongwriterUniverse. We did a 2021 interview with him to discuss his hit “Little Bit of Love” and his album, Evering Road.



DK: It’s been two years since you released your previous album, Evering Road. Can you talk about what the past two years have been like for you?

Tom Grennan: It’s been a crazy ride for the past two years. Everything seems to have really blown up, and I’ve been enjoying every minute of it. And I’ve obviously been writing songs, in the studio, and playing live shows.

DK: Can you talk about writing and recording the songs for your new album?

Grennan: I wanted to write an album that reflected the way that my life has gone and where I’m at with life right now. I really wanted to make songs that represented happiness, and I wanted it to be colorful and vibrant. And I wanted it to be an album that people could go to an listen to, and find themselves in a different world.

DK: The title of your new album is What Ifs & Maybes. How did you decide on that title for the album?

Grennan: I decided on that title because I wanted this album to also represent spontaneity. I wanted it to be an album that if you look at it and go…Maybe if I put myself in the most uncomfortable waters, then maybe I will end up being able to swim in those waters. And I think that’s what I want it to be. I want to always say…No matter what you do, even when you’re in uncomfortable places, you can be able to feel comfortable. I believe that’s where I am in my life. I put myself in uncomfortable places and positions every day, and I find a way to swim in those uncomfortable waters.

DK: I like your song “Remind Me,” which is fun and has great energy. Can you talk about writing that song?

Grennan: It’s one of those songs that I was in a place where I wanted to be dancing and singing. I wanted to write a song that people could just come and sing with me…it’s uplifting and happy. It’s about me being transported back to a place where memories are good.



DK: Your new hit is “How Does It Feel.” How did you and your co-writers write that song?

Grennan: It was me, (producer/writer) Carl Falk, and [other writers}. Carl pulled up this beat that he had, and when I heard it I thought…this is definitely a beat I can write to, and it’s all about going back to a place where you and someone special really connected, and it’s about that passion and connection. And how does it feel? It feels amazing.

DK: I like how your songs have great energy, catchy melodies and feel good to listen to. How would you describe your music?

Grennan: I would describe my music as fun, energetic, passionate, and it’s easy. People can sing it, and everyone’s welcome. You can be who you wanna be, do what you wanna do, and I love that about my music.

DK: Another song that I like on your album is ‘Sleeping Rough.” What inspired you to write that song?

Grennan: I tried to picture that I was in a place where I would do anything to get this person who I had to let go at the time, and get her back. It’s about being confident, being persistent and being downright ruthless to try to get this person back. And if you have to stay outside and hold up signs, and try to get their attention, that’s what I’ll do.

DK: Besides the songs we’ve discussed, what are your favorite songs on your album?

Grennan: I think my favorite song is “This Side Of The Room.” I really like it…it’s so visual. It’s like a movie, with me literally watching this person that I love, moving on, and being okay with her moving on. I still wanted her back and I was willing to fight for her, but I also [respect her wish to move on].

DK: In the past year, you’ve also had hit collaborations with Joel Corry on “Lionheart” and with KSI with “Not Over Yet”. Can you talk about these projects?



Grennan: Yeah, it’s a different world, you know. It was a good write and a good time. I really experimented with my voice and jumped into different roles. These are artists I love working with, and they’re great at what they do. So it was amazing to get to work with them.

DK: This year, you’re now headlining shows arenas like the O2, and you just played at the Glastonbury Festival. What was it like to play these big shows?

Grennan: It’s amazing—playing at O2 Arena is one of the things I’ve always dreamt of doing. And now I’m there, and I fully believe that I’ve worked so hard to get there. I want to put on the best show I can, and if you come to one of my shows, you won’t leave unhappy. It’s so fun. And playing Glastonbury for the first time was great. I think it’s one of those shows that’s a big turning point. There were a lot of people saying, “Oh yeah, Tom Grennan…he’s okay.’ But they came to watch my Glastonbury show and I think it turned a lot of people’s heads.