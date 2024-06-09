Tim Ely, a songwriter & musician based in Peacham, Vermont, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for June, for his song, “Someone.” Ely is a songwriter who has developed a passion of songwriting at an older age, and he’s now creating and recording many new songs.

“Someone” is a well-crafted country-pop ballad, that has a heartfelt, romantic lyric theme. The song has an appealing melody, particularly in the chorus where the melody lifts higher. This recording is a duet version, that features strong lead vocal performances by both Kailiann Lowe and Ron Wallace, and they both contribute rich harmonies. “Someone” was expertly produced by Ely at the Baird Music Group Studios in Nashville.

Ely grew up in Northwest Pennsylvania, near Lake Erie. He learned to play piano, and he started writing songs when he was 16, He was inspired by listening to the Beatles, country-rock artists like the Eagles and JD Souther, and Paul Simon.

After high school, Ely attended college and subsequently graduated with a marketing degree. He kept up his music interest by writing songs and playing live, but his main career focus became working at an advertising agency. Ely eventually got married and raised a family with his wife, while continuing to write songs.

Years later, Ely joined a NSAI (Nashville Songwriters Association International) workship, which motivated him to seriously develop his songwriting. It was around this time that he also learned about recording, and he set up a home studio where he recorded rough demos of his songs.

Another key moment was when Ely joined BMI, and he read in their newsletter about the popular music site, Broadjam, which provides placement and networking opportunities for songwriters & artists. He then joined Broadjam and began to enter the song contests that were listed on the site. Ely explains, “When I started entering the song contests, I got good traction. I had six songs that did well in the song contests, and publishers became interested in my songs. I’ve also been able to place two of my songs in movies, including the film The Comeback Trail which stars Robert DeNiro and Tommy Lee Jones.”

For his song “Someone,” Ely wrote the song and recorded a rough demo at his home studio. He then went to Nashville to produce the song at the Baird Music Group Studios. The creative team at Baird Music Group introduced him to the singers Kailiann Lowe and Ron Wallace, who sang on “Sometime.”

Currently, Ely has been busy writing and recording many new songs. He says, “There’s no taking a break; I’m writing a bunch of new songs. My goal is to keep writing songs and try to get more placements. I like pitching my songs via Broadjam and I’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.