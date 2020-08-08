Syneptic, a pop/electronic artist & producer based in Zurich, Switzerland, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for August, for his song, “Feel This Way” (featuring and co-written by Daydream Catapult, a Nashville-based duo that consists of Chris Ray & Elle Bijet). Syneptic has released this song as a single, and he is working on his debut album.

“Feel This Way” is a very fresh, modern pop/dance song that sounds comparable to radio hits by artists like the Chainsmokers and Zedd. The music tracks were created & performed by Syneptic, with the topline sung by Daydream Catapult (Chris Ray & Elle Bijet). One of the song’s highlights is the strong chorus, that features a powerful, electronic music hook. Another highlight is the appealing, melodic topline.

Syneptic (whose birth name is Janis Hiestand) grew up in Switzerland, where he started DJing when he was 17, and he got into music production at age 18. Then he attended the Icon Collective music school in Los Angeles, where he began to develop his singing and songwriting. He is now focused on creating songs in a wide variety of genres, with the common ground being that the songs are electronic.

In 2018, Syneptic traveled to many cities worldwide to connect with other musicians and people in the music business. He spent time in London, Berlin, Stockholm, Sydney, Melbourne, Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. Syneptic explained his journey: “I stayed in each city for about one month and sent out many cold-call emails to people working in the music business. If they were up for it, I’d meet them in person to get to know them. These were label owners, artists, studio owners, and others. I think it’s good to meet in person rather than through email, because you can get to know each other and see if you vibe together.”



Here’s the lyric video of Syneptic’s song “Feel This Way”

(feat. Daydream Catapult).

For his song “Feel This Way,” Syneptic met Chris Ray & Elle Bijet when he was in Nashville. “I came across Chris’ website when I was in Nashville, and I sent him an email with my demo and he loved ‘Feel This Way’,” he said. “I told Chris that it’s important for me that they write about something they experienced, that is real and important to them. So, Chris & Elle wrote about the first time they saw each other. That’s what “Feel This Way” is about, and that’s why it ended up being such a great topline and a great fit for the instrumental.”

Currently, Syneptic has released three songs that will be included on his upcoming album project and he’ll release two more songs prior to the album’s release. He has also started to release songs that feature his own vocals.

Besides “Feel This Way,” Syneptic mentioned some of his other popular songs. “I’d say “Colours in the Dark” and my remix of my friend Brandon’s (Sad Luv) song “Take Me Back” are the most popular ones on Spotify. They’re chill deep house songs, something for the beach and relaxing.” The “Take Me Back (Syneptic Remix)” has now reached over 340,000 plays on Spotify.