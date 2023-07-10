Sunny Gable, a folk/Americana singer/songwriter based in Tucson, Arizona, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for July, for her song, “Rise.” This song is included on her album, Audience of One, which she released independently in 2019. She is currently working on her new EP called Ghost, which is scheduled to be released this September.

“Rise” is an excellent folk song, that starts gently with an acoustic guitar & mandolin intro. Soon after, Gable’s strong, soulful lead vocals come in, which quickly sets the tone for the song. In addition, there are rich harmonies that come in, plus cello and violin parts that add texture. “Rise” gradually builds in emotion and energy, and there’s a full-sounding arrangement in the second half of the song. Impressively, Gable produced this recording and played guitar and violin, with Jeff Moorehead playing dobro and Guy Ewing playing.

Gable grew up in Illinois and Colorado, and she learned to play violin and viola early on. As a teenager, she started writing songs and playing live shows. She then attended college in Colorado and majored in music. However, after college she took a break from music to get married and raise her two children.

Then in her 30s, Gable decided to focus again on music. She formed her band, Sunny & the Whiskey Machine, and they recorded an album called New American Dream in 2017. Gable then recorded and self-produced her solo album, Audience of One, which came out in 2019.

Since then, Gable has released an EP called Little Things in 2020, and an album called Contagious in 2021. In 2020, she moved from Colorado to Tucson, Arizona.



Here’s a video of Sunny Gable performing her song, “Rise.”

With her song “Rise,” Gable explains what inspired her to write it. “The song is about living with PTSD (post-tramautic stress disorder). I was traumatized when I sexually assaulted when I was young. It took me about 20 years before I started dealing with it. It’s been a process. It’s something you learn to live with, but you can live with it in a positive way. You don’t have to be ashamed of your feelings anymore. You can rise up.”

Currently, Gable has been writing & recording songs her new EP, and she has plans to release a full album later on. She has also been playing shows in the Tucson area with her band, Sunny and the Whiskey Machine. In addition, she is involved with other music projects.