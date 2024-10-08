Summer Brennan, a young pop singer/songwriter based in Newport Beach, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for October, for her song “Hear Me.” This song will be included on her debut EP, which she plans to release in the spring of 2025.

“Hear Me” is a contemporary pop song that fits nicely in the style of young artists such as Holly Humberstone and Gracie Abrams. It starts off softly with acoustic guitar in the intro and first verse, and then gradually builds to a full-band sound with high energy. This recording provides a good showcase for Brennan’s expressive lead vocals, and she adds rich harmonies in the chorus. “Hear Me” was expertly produced by Kevin Hutchens at his studio in Los Angeles, and he plays keyboards on this song.

Brennan, who is only 18, grew up in the Bay Area (Palo Alto, CA), where she started playing piano at a young age. She started writing songs at age 13, and around that time she auditioned to enroll at the Orange County School of the Arts (OCSA). She was acceptedm and for the past five years she’s attended OCSA and trained as a singer & songwriter.

It was at a Los Angeles songwriting camp that Brennan met instructor Amy Kuney (a singer/songwriter who is known professionally as AMES). Kuney was impressed with Brennan’s music, and she referred her to work with Kevin Hutchens. Brennan has since recorded several songs with Hutchens producing. Other key songs by Brennan are “Billboard City” and “Lost in L.A.”



Here’s a video of Summer Brennan performing her song, “Hear Me.”

Brennan explains how she wrote her song, “Hear Me.” “I wrote it last year when I was 17. I was inspired to write ‘Hear Me’ after there was a gun violence incident at my school. My school had a lockdown. The song is also inspired by the political divide going on, especially in Orange County. The world can be a scary place, and I wanted to express it in a song. It’s also a call to action for people to listen to each other. It’s my first step towards hopefully making a larger change.”

Currently, Brennan is a senior in high school, and she’s in the midst of filling out her college applications (to music schools). She’s also working on her first EP, which she plans to release next spring. Lastly, Brennan has formed a band, and they’ve played shows in Orange County and Los Angeles.