Over the past four years, Mimi Webb has emerged as a talented young artist who has had hit success in the United Kingdom and other countries. She’s had four big chart hits in the U.K. with her singles “Good Without,” “Dumb Love,” “House on Fire” and “Red Flags.” In addition, her 2023 debut album, Amelia, was an impressive work that showed that Webb is a strong, expressive singer and a creative songwriter.

Now in 2025, Webb has just released her second album, Confessions (on Epic Records), which should take her artist career to a higher level. This album displays the high energy and appealing personality of her first album, while also showing a new maturity and the insightful perspective of an artist who is now 25.

Confessions consists of 12 songs, and the album is solid from start to finish. Webb co-wrote all the songs, and she collaborated with top songwriters such as Meghan Trainor, Julia Michaels, Amy Allen, Phil Plested, Madison Love, Connor, Riley & Toby McDonough, Castle, Tom Mann and Jordan Riley.

The album contains a wide range of musical styles, from the vibrant, sassy uptempo tracks that Webb is known for, to heartfelt ballads and soul/R&B tracks. The album showcases Webb’s powerful, emotional vocal performances.

There are many highlights on Confessions. On the playful song “Mind Reader,” Webb teams up with Meghan Trainor, and they sing a duet together. Two other uptempo songs—“Narcissist” and “Rom-Com”—have intelligent, witty lyric ideas. The album also includes two moving, sensitive ballads: “You Don’t Look At Me The Same” (which was inspired by the separation of her parents) and the title cut, “Confessions.”

Webb grew up in Canterbury, England, where she started singing at a young age. When she was 16, she had the opportunity to attend a music college, and by age 18 she had moved to Los Angeles and signed a label deal with Epic Records (which is part of Sony Music).

In 2021, Webb had a breakthrough, when her single “Good Without” became a Top 10 U.K. hit and her debut EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak and follow-up single “Dumb Love” became a success. Then in 2023, Webb released her first album, Amelia, and had three more U.K. chart hits: “House on Fire,” “Red Flags” and “Ghost of You.”



Currently, Webb is promoting her new album, Confessions, and she has launched a concert tour in the U.K. and several European countries. Then in 2026, she will be touring in the U.S. and other countries.

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Mimi Webb. She discusses her earlier hits and first album, and the making of her new album, Confessions.

DK: I read that you’re from Canterbury, England. How did you get started with music and singing?

Mimi Webb: I started off at a very young age…I was always singing. My mum would make jokes about how I would sing with the window down when she’d drive and stick my head out the car like a dog, and start singing and wailing to people (laughs). I feel music started to kick in when I was around 12, and when I was 16 I had the opportunity to leave school and go pursue music, or to carry on at school. I made the decision to leave and I went to a music college called BIMM. I was there for a year, and I learned the skills of being a songwriter and how that all works. And from there I went to L.A. and signed my record deal. So it was very fast.

DK: In 2019 you signed with Epic Records, and soon after you had your first two hits: “Good Without” and “Dumb Love.” What was it like to have two big hits early in your career?

Webb: I think that was crazy, because it was during Covid and I was using TikTok as a way of getting me out there and to meet other like-minded musicians and fans and gain attraction. So it was crazy because it was all on my phone, so I couldn’t actually see anyone in person. But it was interesting because at the time I wasn’t playing any shows, so I didn’t see the numbers grow. I’d see on my phone there were 10 million views on a video and those were crazy numbers. So I think that was really mental, understanding that world and how it works in social media, to then transferring that to shows after Covid stopped, and building as a touring artist.

DK: I liked your first album, Amelia, which had the hits “House on Fire” and “Red Flags.” First, how did you come up with the idea to write “House on Fire”?



Webb: That one was very fun because I feel like that took me into this other place. I feel like everything before “House on Fire” was very emotional, very ballad, heartbreak. Then “House on Fire” put me into this different world of revenge amd bitterness, the pop game. And my personality is very tongue in cheek. I can be very sarcastic…I’m very cheeky. I say what I want to say. And “House of Fire” brought my personality and the feistiness of it out. So that was a fun area to go down.

DK: I also like “Red Flag” which is very catchy, and the video was great, too. Can you talk about writing that song?

Webb: That was awesome—it got me through my breakup. If I’m honest, that song was my revenge song. I was 22 when it dropped and I felt it took me again, even more so, into that sassy girl, and even more mature. I felt more sexy and all of it was red…red flags. And the video was very literal. There’s a part in that video where it’s me and the actor, Charlie, who’s a great actor. He was playing my ex-boyfriend and I had a conversation that actually happened in real life. So it was awesome to be able to take real situations and creatively spin them in. I enjoyed doing that.

DK: You’ve just released your new album, Confessions. Can you talk about the making of this album?

Webb: I wrote the songs for Confessions over the last three years, so it took a while to write. I think when you go into your second album, you need to figure out where you want to head. And I think I matured and evolved the last few years, so it felt right to spend time on this album and make sure I’m telling a story that feels true and right for me. I’ve dealt with a lot of real life things that made me a lot stronger, and I wanted to write about that in Confessions. It’s kind of confessing the truth, showing the imperfect chaos, and not trying to be perfect at all. What I really love about this album is the fact that it is truth-telling and it’s diving in deeper than ever before, and breaking that fourth wall and being honest.

DK: On your new album, you wrote two songs with Meghan Trainor—“Mind Reader” and “Crashing Out”—and Meghan sings with you on “Mind Reader.” Can you talk about working with Meghan, particularly on “Mind Reader”?



Webb: Working with Meghan was awesome. She’s not just a songwriter; she’s a huge artist. She’s so amazing that I didn’t want to mess it up. But as soon as I got into the studio with her, I felt so comfortable and we got on so well. I was like…this is the perfect artist for my first collaboration, so it felt completely right. We had so much fun recording that song and filming the video.

DK: Two of my favorite songs on your new album are “Narcissist” and “Rom-Com.” Can you talk about writing those songs?

Webb: I love “Narcissist.” I wrote that with two of my good friends—Jordan Riley and Tom Mann—and I’ve been writing music with Tom for years now, since my EP Seven Shades of Heartbreak. So it was fun to dive into that whole situation with them. It’s a cool, fun song. And with “Rom-Com,” I wrote that with Julia Michaels and Madison Love. That was also fun…it was nice to write that one with the girls. It’s all about love, and thinking about love and in that head space. It’s not actually a love song…it’s about longing for love. It’s longing for that rom-com that you watch on TV, and you end up being like…Oh my gosh, I wish that was me. So I think it’s cool to have two songs that are from completely different sides of the fence, but they both play well with one another.

DK: I like two of the slower songs on the album, “You Don’t Look At Me The Same,” and “I Love You For Me,” which is more R&B. Can you tell me about those songs?

Webb: “You Don’t Look At Me The Same” is the ballad, a very emotional song on the album where it’s about my parents separating earlier this year. And I felt that the whole year has gone so quickly, and you feel quite winded when something like that happens. And I think this song is what got me through the form of grief that I was dealing with. So being able to dig deep into that one and be vulnerable was such a gift, because that song was so beautiful and it helped me through that whole process. It shows again the kind of chaos that goes on, and again confessing and being honest and open, and not trying to pretend that everything’s perfect.



“I Love You For Me” is such a mature song. I love my fans and they’ve said to me that this song feels more mature and that I’m a woman now. I think it does present that feeling, and that’s exactly what I wanted people to see, because that’s how I feel. That’s exactly what I’m doing. So I think both songs play nicely with one another, although both are obviously in very different worlds when it comes to the emotion.

DK: On your new album, besides the songs we’ve discussed, what are your favorite songs on your album?

Webb: I love “Side Effects” on my new record…it’s so fun. I feel that song takes it into a darker realm, and makes it feel again…the beauty of the chaos, like the imperfect. Like I want to chase the heartbreak…I want to chase the negative feeling that like it’s kind of self-sabotaging. It’s got all these interesting dark elements in it…I love that about that song. It’s really fun and it plays a part and it tells a story.

DK: I want to ask you about your live show and touring. I read that you’ve started a new concert tour playing many shows throughout Europe and in the U.K. Can you talk about your new show and tour?

Webb: I’m so excited—we’re rehearsing this week. I feel like the stage is now my home and I’m not feeling like a stranger to the stage. It’s like my space now and I feel it’s going to bring a comfortability like I’ve never had before. And I think that is in the maturing and learning and getting used to my surroundings. So I think this show is going to blow people away…it’s gonna be bigger than ever. I’m just going to get everyone buzzing, so people can see the growth in me, with my comfortability and my stage presence.