Stefanie Johnson, a pop/rock singer/songwriter based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for her song, “You Pick Me Up” (co-written by Brian Anthony). This song is her latest single, and Johnson plans to release a new album next year (2023).

“You Pick Me Up” is an uptempo folk-rock song that has a positive lyric theme, and it’s fun to listen to. It has a joyful, music vibe in the vein of the Lumineers and Mumford & Sons.The recording starts off with rollicking acoustic guitars, and then Johnson’s strong, expressive lead vocals come in. The arrangement builds in energy and emotion, with good harmony vocals and electric guitars being added to the production. “You Pick Me Up” was expertly produced by Brian Anthony at his studio in Pennsylvania, and he played all the instruments on this recording (except vocals).

Johnson grew up in Allentown, PA, where she began singing at a young age, and later learned to play guitar. She was inspired early on by listening to such favorite artists as LeAnn Rimes and Jewel, and more recently to Brandi Carlile and Sara Bareilles.

It was during her mid-20s that Johnson became focused on her songwriting and being an artist. She recorded her album, Stefanie, which was released by a company called Escape Music and distributed by Sony RED Music. The album contained her key songs “Word Man” and “One Life.”

Earlier this year, Johnson wrote “You Pick Me Up” with her producer, Anthony. She explains what inspired her to write this song. “’You Pick Me Up’ is a song about a support system that I have, when things don’t always go the way that you want it to. It’s about having the support of my friends, my family and my fans. They pick me up, and I wanted to write about them.”



Here’s the video of Stefanie Johnson’s song, “Word Man.”

Currently, Johnson is writing more songs for her next album project, which she plans to release next year. She has also been busy as a live performer. She now plays about 10 shows per month, at clubs, festivals and wineries.

In addition, Johnson is looking for music licensing opportunities, hoping to place more of her songs in TV shows and films. She’s looking for an agent or music publisher to help pitch her songs for sync deals.

Johnson explains what motivates her as a songwriter & artist. “Overall, when I write, it comes from a place of honesty and truth, with some realness to it. I’d like to spread a positive message through music, and hope that the people who listen to my songs and stories will connect with them.”