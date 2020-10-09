Sam Turner, a talented pop/rock singer/songwriter based in Hull, England, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for October, for his song “The Little Things In Life” (co-written by Rosie Bans). This song has a current theme that relates to life during the pandemic and shutdown, and the things people have experienced during this period.

‘The Little Things In Life” is a well-crafted, melodic pop/rock song that also has a slight country flavor to it. The song starts off with an acoustic guitar-based arrangement, and then builds into a full band production in the chorus. This cut provides a fine showcase for Turner’s expressive lead vocals, and he adds good vocal harmonies. “The Little Things In Life” was expertly produced by Turner, and it will be his debut single as an artist.

Turner was born and raised in Hull, UK, and when he was 19 he moved to Guildford (south of London) to attend university. He attended the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) there, where he studied Professional Music Performance. He subsequently graduated from ACM, and then he moved back to Hull, where there’s an active music scene, largely thanks to the “City of Culture” status it received in 2017.

Earlier in his career, Turner mainly wrote songs for other artists, and for film & TV placements. But he is now making the transition to being an artist. “Until very recently, I classed myself purely as a songwriter, and not an artist,” explained Turner. “I think it was because I enjoyed writing in so many different styles, and I didn’t particularly have my own sound. But having spent a lot of time working on my writing, I feel like I’ve finally found that ‘sonic identity’, and I’m eager to release these songs with myself as the artist. ‘The Little Things In Life’ is a song about current times, and it needed to be released whilst it’s still relevant. Fortunately, it was written just at the right time when I feel ready to finally release my own music.”



Here’s the lyric video of Sam Turner’s song, “The Little

Things In Life.”

Turner wrote “The Little Things In Life” with Scottish singer/songwriter, Rosie Bans. It was written during an online writing camp hosted by Chris Difford of the hit UK band, Squeeze. “We were asked to write a song that reflected the Covid crisis in some way, but Rosie and I really didn’t want to write a song that focused on all of the negative things that have happened this year,” he said. “When we talked about it, we realized that there are lots of good things that have occurred because of lock-down. People started enjoying nature more, speaking to their family regularly on Skype and Zoom, and we decided to write a song based on all of those things that everybody seems to forget during their busy day-to-day lives. I think lock-down allowed people to appreciate life a lot more, and I hope it’s something that we’ll take moving forward from the crisis.”

Turner is looking forward to releasing more songs as an artist, and when the shutdown is over, he hopes to get back to playing gigs and festivals.