Robert Quigley, a pop/rock songwriter based in Conon Bridge, Scotland, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for his song “At Least.” Quigley wrote this song by himself, and this recording features lead vocals by Cooper Moss (of Nashville, TN) and production by Steve Taylor (of Annapolis, MD).

“At Least” is a mainstream, appealing pop/rock song that has a strong melody and a heartfelt lyric theme. The song starts off with lead vocals, acoustic guitar and piano, and then builds into a full sound and a string arrangement. This recording features an expressive vocal performance by Cooper Moss, and there are good harmonies that add to the song’s impact. “At Least” was expertly produced by Steve Taylor (of Taylor Mixes, a music production studio).

Quigley has mainly lived in Scotland, although he lived in the U.S. for three years. He learned to play piano at an early age, and he grew up listening to such British bands as The Wonder Stuff, Big Country and The Cure, and later on to Travis, Train and The Fray.

Interestingly, Quigley didn’t pursue a music & songwriting career as a young adult. When he was in his 20s, he became an elementary school teacher, which remains his main career. Quigley explained how he became serious about songwriting.

“Through my 20s and 30s, I had continued to play and do a little songwriting, but it was more of a personal hobby that was very much kept to myself. The changing point was for my 40th birthday, my family got me my first digital piano which opened up the opportunity to begin to record and layer the tracks that I had written. Then about 18 months ago, I took the plunge and released my first track. I do feel like I’m now making up for lost time.”

In the past year, Quigley has entered several song contests and fared well. Besides winning this song contest, he has received recognition by the UK Songwriting Competition and by Broadjam.



Here’s a lyric video of one of Robert Quigley’s other songs,

“Give Me Rain.”

For his song “At Least,” Quigley discussed what the song is about. “It’s a song about reflecting on previous relationships and the decisions made to move on, based on being sure that unfortunately, true love and happiness is not possible. It’s basically about knowing when to say goodbye in the hope that the other person will find that special person.”

Currently, Quigley is focusing on his songwriting and he’s networking with other musicians and producers. His goal is to place his songs in films & TV shows, and eventually become a full-time songwriter who writes songs for other artists.