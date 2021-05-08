Payge Owen, a young singer/songwriter based in Edmonton, AB, Canada, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for her song, “The Only Face I See” (with lyrics co-written by Candace Owen). This song is the latest single released by Owen, and she is writing and recording several songs for an eventual EP release.

“The Only Face I See” is a contemporary, midtempo ballad that has a strong melody in both the verses and choruses. The song has an arrangement that features Owen’s piano playing and a string track, and it gradually builds emotion and momentum. “The Only Face I See” provides a fine showcase for Owen’s expressive, soulful vocals, and there are good background vocals that help accentuate the choruses. This recording was expertly produced by Jadie Klassen-Hunt, who has produced several of Owen’s songs.

Owen, who is 18, was born and raised in Edmonton, and she started singing at a young age. Her mother, Candace Owen, is a musician, and she has encouraged Payge to pursue her music aspirations. When Payge was 10, she began performing in local musical theatre productions, and she subsequently learned how to play piano (which is her main instrument) and guitar. She has also entered and fared well in vocal competitions.

It’s been during the past year that Owen has started to release the songs that she’s written and recorded. Owen says, “I started releasing songs around the end of 2020. My first two singles were ‘Is It Raining Where You Are’ and ‘Still’.” She has recently released “The Only Face I See,” and she plans to release her new song, “More Than You,” in June.



Here’s the video of Payge Owen’s earlier single, “Still.”

Also during the past year, Owen graduated from high school, and she’s been attending MacEwan University in Edmonton and studying music there. She’s also been honing her live performance skills by playing with a band at the university, and she’s performed shows with them online that have been streamed. And prior to the pandemic & lockdown, she played gigs as a solo performer.

Owen is looking forward to releasing her new songs, and she’s hoping to perform live shows again as public venues begin to open up. And she now works with her manager, Irma MacPherson of iMac Management. For a young artist who is still 18, Owen is building an impressive collection of songs and recordings. “I’ve written a lot of songs, and I’m excited about releasing them, and playing live shows with a band. And I want to put out an EP.”