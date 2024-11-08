Ms. Lauren, a pop singer/songwriter based in Yorkshire, England, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for November, with her song “Nightlights.” Ms. Lauren is a prolific artist & songwriter who has written and recorded over 70 songs.

“Nightlights” is a contemporary pop song that has an R&B flavor to it, and it has a hooky chorus. The song starts softly, and then builds to a full production in the chorus. This recording is well-produced and sounds ready for radio airplay, and it features expressive lead vocals by Ms. Lauren. “Nightlights” was produced by Ms. Lauren and her father, Roy Holmes, who played keyboards on this recording.

Ms. Lauren (whose full name is Lauren Mirza) was born in Sheffield, England, and she moved around with her family due to her father’s job. She started writing songs when she was 14, and she was singing professionally by age 17. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

When she was 26, Ms. Lauren moved to Hong Kong where she met her husband, and they lived in several Asian countries. Eventually, the couple moved backed to England, where Ms. Lauren collaborated on songs with her father.

Over the years, Ms. Lauren has written and produced many songs in different genres. With “Nightlights,” she explained how she wrote this song. “In the middle of the night, I woke up with the words, and I had to WhatsApp voice message the first person in my contacts which was my husband. With a 3 a.m. croaky voice I sang the words, ‘You’ll find me in the echos, I’ll be there in your dreams, I’ll be whispering your name.’ It was a song I dreamt about.”



Here’s the audio for Ms. Lauren’s song, “Nightlights.”

Ms. Lauren has posted many of her songs on YouTube, and her other favorites include “You’ve Got Each Other” (a country song), “You Can’t Argue With Stupid” (country-pop), “Back To You” (dance/hip-hip), and “End Of Summer” (easy listening).

Ms. Lauren discussed her current music goals. “As a mum with four kids, my future goals have shifted from wanting to be a singer/songwriter to being an established songwriter, earning a decent living from writing hit songs, making a legacy for generations, and to enjoy life minus the day-to-day struggle. I will continue to try and break into the writing industry, and carry on writing, each time a verse of words comes into my head, or a scenario makes me think, ‘Hmm, I could write about this.’ That’s what I will do. I want my name to be known in the industry as a ‘go to’ for a good song.”