Jack Cornelius, a country songwriter based in Gardendale, Alabama, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, with his song “Now I Know.” Interestingly, Cornelius started to focus on songwriting at an older age, and he is now signing music publishing deals for his songs.

“Now I Know” is a well-crafted country ballad that has an appealing melody and a thoughtful lyric. The demo arrangement starts softly with mainly guitar and vocal, and then builds into a full-band production in the chorus. There is a strong, expressive male vocal performance, and the music tracks are well played. Cornelius wrote the lyrics & music for this song, and then he created the demo with the help of AI tools.

Cornelius grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, where he learned to play guitar and he played football. He was inspired my listening to classic country artists such as George Jones and Conway Twitty, and more recently to Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton.

Although he’s always loved music, Cornelius decided to pursue a career outside of music. He attended college at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and he majored in engineering. He subsequently graduated, and built a career in the construction field as a commissioning agent.

It was 10 years ago that Cornelius seriously focused on his songwriting. He first wrote a song for a woman he was dating, and he decided to record it. He went to Bates Brothers Studio in Hueytown, Alabama, and worked with Eugene Bates & Eric Bates. He has since recorded other songs at their studio and he appreciates their help.



Here’s the video of Jack Cornelius’ song, “Double Trouble

In The Same Bar.”

With his song “Now I Know,” Cornelius explains how he wrote it. “A few months ago I was with my daughters Jordan and Anna, we were talking about relationships. I asked them, ‘If I knew back then what I know now, what would things be like? What would have turned out different?’ I thought it could be a good idea for song. I worked on that and played it for the girls, and they liked it. I’m very close with my daughters, and they give me good opinions on my songs.”

Currently, Cornelius has been busy writing & recording many new songs, and he’s started to have an impact with his songs. He has signed several music publishing contracts to place his songs with artists, and for film & TV placements. And he said that the popular music site, Broadjam, has helped him connect with music publishers.