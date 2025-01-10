MIMILOVE, a songwriter & artist from San Francisco, CA who writes songs in various music styles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for January, for her song “Let’s Try To Make This World A Better Place.” This song will be included on her new album called Passion, which she will release independently later this month.

“Let’s Try To Make This World A Better Place” is a well-crafted, midtempo pop song that has a soulful groove to it. The song has a heartfelt message, about striving for peace and trying to make the world a better place. Interestingly, she wrote the words and music, and then she created and programmed the music tracks with the help of an AI (artificial intelligence) app.

MIMILOVE (whose given name is Meenakshi) grew up in New Delhi, India. She attended school there, and then she moved to Nepal and recorded two albums there. She was also a principal at a school in Nepal. Then in 2004, she had the opportunity to move to the U.S. She lived in Louisiana for a year, and then moved to San Francisco. She met her husband, and they have raised three children (a daughter & two sons).

In addition to her music career, MIMILOVE has been successful in business, particularly with business and accounting. However, she has always loved singing and writing songs, and in recent years she has focused more seriously on music. Besides “Let’s Try To Make The World A Better Place,” her other notable songs are “Music Is My Love Language,” “I’m Still Alive” and “Is Being Black a Crime” (a song abour racial justice). To complete her recordings, she works frequently with DJ Facks from Radio Zone 26, who helps mix her songs.

When she has finished recording a new song, MIMILOVE releases her music on Spotify and other sites. She also promotes her music using the popular web platform, Groover. And she’s in discussion with a company who will pitch her songs for sync opportunities.

Later this month, she will be releasing an 11-song album called Passion, and she’s busy writing many new songs. She says, “My children and my husband are my main inspiration who helped me get back to my music. My husband coming into my life has been amazing; he inspired me to get back to music.”