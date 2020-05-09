Mike Gladstone, a rock/folk Singer/songwriter & producer based in Fairport, New York, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for his song, “Blind” (co-written by Rob Smith). This song is included on his band Junkyardfieldtrip’s self-titled debut album, which was released in 2018.

“Blind” is a heartfelt, Americana/folk song that has a thoughtful lyric theme. The song starts off with just acoustic guitar and violin, and then gradually builds into a full-band sound with a string arrangement. This recording features strong, soulful lead vocals by Rob Smith, and there are rich vocal harmonies that add to the song’s impact. “Blind” was expertly produced by Gladstone at his studio, and he plays guitar and sings harmonies on the song.

Gladstone grew up in Commack, Long Island, and he learned to play guitar when he was eight. He was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as the Beatles, Mark Knopfler and David Gilmour, and more recently, Tommy Emmanuel. Later on, he started to write songs and played in local bands. For college, he attended University of Rochester, and where he graduated with a degree in neuroscience.

In 2014, he formed the band Junkyardfieldtrip, which was originally put together as a songwriting vehicle for him and Rob Smith. Junkyardfieldtrip also includes band members Emmett Ientilucci and Don Torpy. The group built a following in the New York region, and in 2018 the band signed with Spectra Records.

Notably, Junkyardfieldtrip was nominated by City Newspaper for their Best of Rochester award, and in the summer of 2017 they played the prestigious Fairport Music Festival.

Besides his work with Junkyardfieldtrip, Gladstone is also a touring musician who plays with the classic rock band, Gary Lewis & the Playboys, who had several hits in the 1960s, including the #1 hit “This Diamond Ring.” Gladstone has toured across the U.S. with the Playboys.

Currently, Gladstone with Junkyardfieldtrip has been working on a new album, which they plan to release later this year. In addition, he is producing & recording other bands/artists, and he produces music for advertising, film and television.