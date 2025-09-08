Caitlin Mae, a young country singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for September, with her song, “House Sitting.” Mae recently released this song as a single, and she’ll be independently releasing a new EP next year.

“House Sitting” is a well-crafted, contemporary country song. It starts softly, and then gradually builds to a strong chorus with a full-band sound. This song provides a fine showcase for Mae’s clear, expressive lead vocals, which convey the heartfelt emotion of the lyric story. This recording was expertly produced by Mae and her manager, Kim Shrun, who has a company called Dream Music Group in Nashville.

Mae was born and raised in Cardiff, South Wales, where she started to play guitar, sing and write songs. However, it was when her family took annual vacation trips to Florida that she heard and fell in love with country music. While she was a teenager still living in Cardiff, she won an audition to perform onstage with country star Carrie Underwood, and it was a great experience for her.

It was in 2021 that Mae released her first EP, Perspective, that included her single, “Take My Demons.” Impressively, Perspective was named EP Of The Year at the Josie Music Awards, which was held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. In addition, the video for “Take My Demons” was named International Music Video of the Year by the Atlanta-based International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA). Then in 2023, Mae released her second EP called Seasons Change.

With her song, “House Sitting,” Mae writes about the deterioration of relationship, and how the place she once felt like home no longer feels like home. She wrote it in 2024, and then in early 2025 she recorded the song in Nashville.



Here’s the video of Caitlin Mae’s song, “Take My Demons.”

Currently, Mae is getting ready to release in October a new single called “Your Truck,” and she’ll be releasing another song early next year. She’s also been busy playing live shows and touring. She has played many shows across several states, including Tennessee, Indiana, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama.

Mae greatly appreciates the support she’s received from her parents, and the support from her growing fanbase which now includes over 100,000 followers on several platforms. She said, “I love playing shows for people, whether it’s at a festival, a fund-raising event or at other venues. And people have welcomed me into their homes for shows, too.”