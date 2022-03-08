Melissa Moss, a pop singer/songwriter based in Oceanside, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for her song, “Our Everyday.” Moss has released this song as a single, and it will be included on her upcoming album, which will be released later this year.

“Our Everyday” is an upbeat, melodic pop/folk song that is pleasant to listen to. It starts with acoustic guitar and lead vocals, and then subtly builds into a fuller arrangement. The song features expressive lead vocals by Moss, and appealing background harmonies that are added in the chorus. This recording was expertly produced Nick Baumhardt in Nashville, with Brandon Bagcy playing guitar.

Moss grew up in the city of Layton, Utah, which is north of Salt Lake City. She learned to play drums when she was 10, and she started to play guitar and bass at age 16. Then when she was 17, she began to write songs.

Moss always had aspirations to be a music artist, but after high school, she decided to focus on her college studies at University of Utah, where she subsequently graduated with a degree in psychology. She then built a career in business development, and in recent years she worked as a CEO of a non-profit organization.

Despite her successful career outside of music, Moss has remained passionate about being an artist & songwriter. In the past few years she has written many new songs, she’s set up a home studio, and collaborated with producers in Nashville. “It’a been a dream of mine to pursue music,” she explained. “I decided that it’s now or never.”



Here’s the lyric video of Melissa Moss’ song, “Our Everyday.”

For her song “Our Everyday,” Moss tells how she wrote it. “It was in the middle of winter and snowing in Utah, and me and my husband, Jason, were stuck at home. I riffed on my guitar, and I was thinking about summer and being on our boat. So I wrote this song about being positive everyday, and trying to put a little hope and inspiration in it.”

Currently, Moss has moved to Oceanside, CA (near San Diego) and she’s building new music connections in Southern California and getting ready to play gigs. She’s also been busy writing & recording new songs, and she has released the singles “Our Everyday,” “Summer Nights” and “Things Will Always Change.” In addition, she plans to release a full album later this year.