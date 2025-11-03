For the past decade, singer/songwriter Meghan Patrick has been a popular artist in her native country of Canada. She’s had several Canadian Top 10 country hits and released four albums. She’s also a three-time CCMA (Canadian Country Music Awards) winner, winning Female Artist of the Year twice.

Notwitstanding her Canadian success, Patrick has taken her career to a new level in the past year. She has now broken through in the U.S. with her first Billboard chart hit, “Golden Child.” Remarkably, this single has become one of longest-lasting chart hits of the year. “Golden Child” first entered the Billboard Country Airplay chart last December (2024), and this single is still on the charts now (November 2025). In fact, last week it rose to a new high of #26 and it’s still moving up.

“Golden Child” is part of Patrick’s latest album which is also called, Golden Child. This album was released in October 2024, and it contain 18 songs, 17 which she co-wrote. Patrick considers this album to be her most personal work yet, peeling back the layers of her journey through therapy, self-reflection, and a deeper sense of authenticity. She says, “I made this record exactly how I wanted to, I told exactly the story I wanted to tell, I told the truth, and when you tell the truth, you have nothing to worry about.”

Patrick was born and raised in the town of Bowmanville, Ontario (which is near Toronto). She holds a dual Canadian & U.S. citizenship, and she has studied jazz and opera, and fronted a funk band that opened for Aretha Franklin. She has also toured with a bluegrass group.

Patrick debuted as a solo artist in 2016, when she signed a label deal with Warner Music Canada and released her first album, Grace & Grit. She subsequently released the album Country Made Me Do It (in 2018), followed by Heart on My Glass (2021) and Golden Child (2024). Her biggest hits in Canada were “Still Loving You” (featuring Joe Nichols), “Walls Come Down,” “Country Music Made Me Do It,” “Cool About It,” “Wild as Me” and “Golden Child.”

It was around 2019 that Patrick moved to Nashville, and a few years later she signed a label deal with Riser House House Entertainment in Nashville, which also works hit artists Mitchell Tenpenny and LANCO.

In addition to promoting her current hit and album, Patrick has just released an excellent new song, the fiery uptempo track, “Jessica, Jezebel.” Also, Patrick will be playing over a dozen show during the remainder of this year, including some festivals. And she’s looking forward to embarking on a new Canadian tour in November, opening for country star Brad Paisley.



Here’s the video of Meghan Patrick’s hit, “Golden Child.”

We are pleased to do this new Q&A interview with Meghan Patrick. She tells how she got started in the music business, her current hit “Golden Child” and her latest album.

DK: I read that you’re from the town of Bowenville in Ontario, Canada. How did you get started with singing and writing songs?

Meghan Patrick: I auditioned for the school musical when I was in sixth grade, and that’s when I figured out I could sing. My teacher reached out to my parents and said, “If Meghan’s interested in singing, I know some teachers.” So I started taking lessons. Then as I got a little older, I had my first band when I was 13. We made a little EP and we would play our gigs.

DK: In 2016 you released your first album, called Grace & Grit. Can you talk about your first album and signing with the record label, Warner Music Canada?

Patrick: That was an incredible time for me…super exciting. I’d already been playing in multiple bands, released records independently and I’d been touring. So I wasn’t totally green as a touring and recording artist. But with a label, it was a totally different thing. I was with some pretty heavy hitters in the studio on my first record, which was crazy—Justin Niebank, Vince Gill, Chad Kroger of Nickelback. That record launched my career in a big way, so I’m very grateful for that record.

DK: In 2018 you released your second album, Country Music Made Me Do It, and in 2021 you released your third album, Heart on My Glass. Can you talk about those albums?

Patrick: I think with every record, it was me learning more about who I was and what I wanted to say and what I wanted to sound like. And you know, there was a bit of me having to push back against the powers that be and the labels, because they obviously had their ideas of what they thought I should sound like and what would make me successful. There’s tons of songs on those records that I still love to this day. But looking back, I probably wouldn’t have released certain songs, but they wanted me to. So I think with each record, it was me gaining confidence and having the ability to assert myself and do what I wanted to do. And every record moves me forward and I always enjoy it. I love writing songs and being in the studio.

DK: During the period of your first three albums, you had several hits in Canada. What was it like to have a steady flow of hits in Canada, while still trying to break through on the U.S. charts?



Here’s the video of Meghan Patrick’s song, “Jessica, Jezebel.”

Patrick: I wasn’t actively trying to break in the U.S. until the last few years. “Golden Child,” my single that we have at radio now, is really my first single in the U.S. So those records from my first three albums were mostly just servicing Canada, and it was great because it gave me lots of touring opportunities to get on the road in Canada. I’ve built a great, loyal fanbase in Canada that has stuck by me through all of these years.

DK: You’re now signed with Riser House Entertainment, which is a U.S. based label. Was moving to Nashville and signing with Riser House, part of your long-term goal of focusing more on the U.S.?

Patrick: Absolutely—that was part of the plan. I’m super grateful to Riser House; I love my label so much. I signed with them right before Covid hit, and through everything they stood by me. I’m super grateful…we pushed through and now we’ve got our first radio hit.

DK: I want to ask you about your song “Golden Child,” which has been a breakthrough. It debuted on the Billboard Country Airplay chart back in December, and it’s still moving up 10 months later. What inspired you to write “Golden Child,” and what’s it been like to see your song on the chart for 10 months?

Patrick: It’s definitely been a journey. The single has been moving slow, but it’s still moving up. Especially being a brand new artist, being a female artist and being with an indie label, I’m so proud of how far we’ve come with this song. In terms of writing the song, it came from a place of looking back—everything we’ve been talking about, where I came from and what I’ve learned in all these years. You know, I’m 38 and I’ve had this dream since I was 13 years old. So I’ve chased this for a long time.

I’ve been in the industry for a long time. When you get started, you have all these ideas and pictures in your head of what you want and what you think you need to be successful. Then as you get more into it and you get a peek behind the curtain, sometimes it turns out that not everything is cracked up to be when you look on the other side of the curtain. For me, I’ve watched a lot of my friends and other artists come up around me. And I’ve seen how it’s affected some of them negatively and some of the choices they’ve made that they would take back if they could. So it was coming from a place of…Listen, don’t sell your soul, and stay true to who you are to the people that are true to you. I want to be able to get to the top of that mountain, and look back and feel proud of how I got there and know that I did it with integrity and I did it with authenticity and with music. That’s something to me, and what it’s all about.



Here’s the video of Meghan Patrick’s song “Stoned Alone”

(feat. Caitlyn Smith).

DK: I read that you consider your Golden Child album to be a deeply personal work. Why does this album has the most meaning for you?

Patrick: I think this record represents a really exciting, new chapter in my life. I went through a lot in my personal life and in my career over the last few years. You know I lost my first record deal, which although was sad and frustrating, it was actually a good thing and was something that needed to happen for me. I also was going to therapy and working through a lot of past traumas.

The first song on the record is “Blood from a Stone,” and I talk about my difficult relationship with my mother. And “The Boy Who Cried Drunk” is talking about my experience, being a survivor of domestic violence and all of these things that deeply affected me and gets me to the person I am now. But I also wanted the overlying theme to be positive, and about a journey of healing and self-love and how you can take your pain and turn it into your superpower. I think God gave me this gift so that I can help others and reach others and help them heal. Music has been massively impactful and healing for me throughout my life, and my hope is that this record will do the same for others. When they listen to it, I hope that it gives them a little bit of inspiration or motivation or advice, or even make them feel less alone and make them feel understood.

DK: You’ve just released a new song called “Jessica, Jezebel.” Can you talk about this song?

Patrick: I’ll say this—Jessica is the new Jolene, and I was inspired to write this song because of an experience that a close friend of mine went through. Unfortunately, there was a Jessica that decided to insert herself into my friend’s marriage. And it turned out that she had a habit of doing that, and that she had a thing for going after married men. I thought that was pretty reprehensible, and I was upset and angry for my friend, and so what do I do when I’m upset and angry? I write a song about it. So I wrote this song for all the women who’ve had to deal with a Jessica Jezebel in their life.

DK: I want to ask you about your live show. I read that you’re playing a bunch of shows the rest of the year including opening for Brad Paisley on his Canadian tour. Can you talk about your live show and touring?

Patrick: I’m super excited. I’ve actually haven’t met Brad Paisley, but obviously he’s a legend in terms of the most iconic country songs. ”Whiskey Lullaby” comes to mind, and that was a big one for me, especially because I came from the bluegrass world and I’m a huge Alison Krauss fan. I’m excited—we wanted to get back to Canada and play some shows this fall. And then the offer to tour with Brad came in, and they wanted us to be on that tour, which was such an honor. So I’m excited, and I’m glad I get to go back home. We’ll finish out my year touring in my home province of Ontario, so I feel like it’s a great way to end up there.