Maurice Moore, a pop/soul/hip-hop singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, CA, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for his song “Destination Unknown.” This song is the title cut on his EP Destination Unknown, which he released independently in January (2019).

“Destination Unknown” is a well-crafted, soulful pop song that is presented in a fairly simple yet effective way. This recording mainly consists of Moore’s expressive lead vocals supported by a bass guitar part. As the song proceeds, there are some excellent, multi-layered vocal harmonies that are added, to help create a richer, fuller sound. Moore skillfully produced this cut, which gradually builds momentum and emotion.

Moore was born in Springfield, Illinois, and then he moved with his family to Ottawa, Canada at a young age. He grew up in a musical family; his grandfather (Roy Marsaw) played guitar and wrote songs, and his sister (Kelsey Vaz) is a current, active artist. Moore was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Shania Twain, Stevie Wonder and Tupac Shakur.

When he was a teenager, Moore loved playing football, and he was an All-American running back in high school. While competing in sports during this period, Moore also began to develop his musical skills. He learned to play guitar and keyboards, and he was into battle rap and hip-hop. Notably, he released his first EP called Paramount, when he was 17.

In 2017, Moore released a 13-song mixtape, The Amber Room, which was produced by Atlanta producer Troy Taylor (who’s known for working with Boyz II Men and Trey Songz). Then last year (2018), he moved to Los Angeles and signed a music publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music. Moore is also managed by Dimitrios Seymour.



Here’s the video of Maurice Moore’s song, “Destination Unknown.”

Moore discussed what inspired him to write his song, “Destination Unknown.” “Last year was an eye-opening year for me,” he said. “I learned about the inevitability of tragedies that are beyond our control. I learned that you need to trust and believe in yourself, even when other people don’t. ‘Destination Unknown’ was about me articulating and understanding your purpose, that life is a journey and you’ve got to keep going.”

Currently (in 2019), Moore is busy with his artist career and songwriting. He is playing several live shows, and he’ll be at the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on April 7. Impressively, he has also been co-writing with Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. on songs for full debut album.