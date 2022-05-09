Makayla, a young pop singer/songwriter based in Temecula, California, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for her song “Drown In Alcohol.” Makayla has been a Top 10 finalist on both American Idol and America’s Got Talent, and she’s currently writing and recording several songs for her debut artist release.

“Drown In Alcohol” is a melodic, dramatic pop ballad that has a piano-based arrangement with strings added. This song provides a fine showcase for Makayla’s heartfelt, powerful lead vocals. The lyrics were inspired by her late grandmother, who suffered from alcoholism. This recording was expertly produced by Josquin Des Pres, a prominent musician & producer based in San Diego.

Makayla (whose full name is Makayla Phillips) was born in Palm Desert, CA, and she moved to Temecula when she was 8. Her family has a music background, and she’s always had a passion for music. When she was a teenager, she attended the Murrieta Academy of Music and Performing Arts, and she’s trained with vocal and acting coaches. She has also acted in a few TV shows.

Impressively, when Makayla was 16, she became a Top 10 finalist on the TV show America’s Got Talent. Then the following year, she was a Top 10 finalist on American Idol. She explains, “I auditioned first for American Idol first, but because I was two weeks shy of my 16th birthday (the qualifying age for Idol), the producers moved me to America’s Got Talent. Then when I was 17, I auditioned for American Idol right before the pandemic happened. And with the shutdown, I ended up filming two of my videos for Idol from home.” Several of her performances from both shows can be found on YouTube.



Here’s the video of Makayla’s song, “Lips Like Candy.”

After graduating from high school in 2020, Makayla decided to focus full-time on her music career. She now regularly travels to nearby San Diego to record with producer Josquin Des Pres. “I’ve recorded eight songs with Josquin, and I’ve released two singles (with videos) so far: “Renegade Jane” and “Lips Like Candy.”

Currently, she’s writing and recording more songs, and she’s recently played a few live shows. “We’re getting ready to shop for a label deal, and I’m recording as many songs as possible,” she says. Also, Makayla has sung the national anthem at Petco Park stadium for a game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers.