Lindsay Jordan, a rockpop/alt. singer/songwriter based in Kendall Park, New Jersey, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for April, for her song “Say Anything.” Jordan independently released “Say Anything” as a single in 2024, and she will be releasing a new EP called Trace The Moon in May.

“Say Anything” is a well-crafted pop-rock ballad that has a heartfelt lyric theme about finding love and holding onto it. The song starts with a guitar intro, and then Jordan’s passionate, expressive lead vocals come in. The music arrangement gradually develops into a full-band sound with electric guitar, piano, bass and drums. This recording was expertly produced by Wayne Becker at his West Wires Studio in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Jordan grew up in Kendall Park, which is an hour drive away from both New York City and Philadelphia. She learned to play guitar when she was 13, and she started writing songs when she was 15.

As a teenager, Jordan played solo gigs, and when she was 21 she had the opportunity to open for the Goo Goo Dolls. This further sparked her interest in being an artist, and since then she has focused full-time on her music. “It’s been a learning process, being an artist and doing a lot of the work on my own,” she said.

In 2021, Jordan recorded and released her first EP called Silver Strings. And during the past few years she has earned a living playing live shows, doing cover songs and playing her original songs. For shows with her original songs, she has formed a band called Lindsay Jordan & The Gypsies.

Jordan discusses her winning song, “Say Anything.” “It’s a love song—I wrote about what I want in a partner, the kind of love that’s really easy. Someone who makes your life easier, and someone to go through life with.”



Here’s a live performance video by Lindsay Jordan & The Gypsies

Currently, Jordan has been releasing singles, and she’s getting ready to release her new EP, Trace The Moon. She explained her goals for the coming year. “My goal is to tour and travel to new cities, to play on bigger stages and open for bigger artists. I’m also looking for new management to help me with my workload.”

Lindsey Jordan & The Gypsies have played shows in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. Notably, they recently opened for the popular band Lake Street Dive at the famous club, The Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey.