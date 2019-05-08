Leah Khambata, a pop singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for May, for her song “Never Here, Never There” (co-written by Natania Lalwani). Khambata, who is originally from Mumbai, India, is also an actress & filmmaker, and she looks for ways to combine her music and film interests.

“Never Here, Never There” is a graceful, heartfelt pop ballad that features a gentle, acoustic guitar-based arrangement. The song has an appealing melody in both the verses and choruses, and it was expertly produced by Matt Ferree in Los Angeles. Another highlight of this song is the expressive lead vocals by Khambata, and the harmonies sung by co-writer Lalwani, who is also an artist.

Khambata was born in Mumbai, India, where she started to play piano when she was 8, and guitar when she was 14. When she was a teenager, she began writing songs, and she played live at local venues. For college, Khambata attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where she majored in Film Studies and Psychology. It was at Wesleyan that she made a short film called A Future To Hold, and she sang at open mic events.

After graduating from college, Khambata moved to New York City to work in film production. And impressively, in 2016 she attended Cornell University, where she got her MBA degree in 2018.

Currently, Khambata has moved to Los Angeles, where she is pursuing her dual careers as a music artist and filmmaker. “I am very passionate about music and filmmaking,” she says. “I moved to L.A. last July (2018), to be in the heart of the entertainment world.” She now works as a creative exec at ShortsTV, and she has completed a new short film (called (t)here) that she wrote and stars in.

With her music, Khambata has written about 15 songs, and she will be releasing new singles in the coming months. Other key songs that she’s written & recorded are “Higher At Last,” “Metaphorically Perfect” and “Something Still Here.” She hopes to release an EP later this year.

In addition, Khambata is looking forward to performing several live shows in the coming months. Notably, she will be performing at The Study venue in Hollywood this Friday, May 10. Here’s the link for more information.