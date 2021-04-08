Kathryn Sinopoli, a pop songwriter & artist based in St. Catharines, ON, Canada, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for March, for her song, “Ghost.” This song will be included on her upcoming debut EP, Bone Collector, which she will release independently later this year.

“Ghost” is a fresh, uptempo pop song that sounds modern and appears ready for radio airplay. The song has an appealing melody and hooky chorus, with a rhythmic groove. “Ghost” provides a fine showcase for Sinopoli’s expressive lead vocals, and her background vocals create good harmonies in the chorus. This recording was expertly produced by Derek Elliotson (also from St. Catharines), who impressively plays all the instruments on this cut.

Sinopoli was born and raised in the city of St. Catharines, which is near Niagara Falls in Southern Ontario. She has always loved singing, and she learned to play piano, guitar and clarinet. Sinopoli has been inspired by two of her favorite artists: Avril Lavigne and Taylor Swift (particularly for her songwriting).

For college, Sinopoli attended Brock University in St. Catharines, where she studied French and Music. She subsequently graduated and has become a French teacher, although she has also focused on her music and songwriting. She explained, “I got into music in my early 20s. At first, I worked on it privately, but then I wrote a Christmas song called “Home for Christmas,” and it ended up on the Canadian Billboard chart.”

It was six years ago that Sinopoli met Derek Elliotson, who is a talented producer, mixer & studio owner. They struck up a good collaboration, and they have since written and/or recorded about 150 songs together. “We love writing pop and country, and we’ve also written gospel songs,” she said.



Here’s the video of Kathryn Sinopoli’s song, “Ghost.”

Currently, Elliotson is collaborating with Sinopoli for her debut EP called Bone Collector, which will be released later this year. She is also looking forward to writing songs for other artists, and placing her songs in films & TV shows.

In addition to creating music, Sinopoli values giving back to her community. Some of her songs have helped raise money for charitable causes, and she volunteers her time for projects at her school and at church.