Joe Linstrum’s “Held Together By A Thread” Named January “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

Joe Linstrum
Joe Linstrum

Joe Linstrum, a folk & country songwriter based in Los Angeles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for January, with his song, “Held Together By a Thread.” Linstrum is a longtime songwriter & musician, who writes and produces songs in his home studio, and he’s making inroads towards getting sync placements.

“Held Together By a Thread” is a graceful, midtempo ballad that has an appealing melody and a heartfelt lyric theme. This recording starts softly with an acoustic guitar and cello, and then gradually builds into a full-band arrangement. There’s a strong, expressive male vocal performance, which conveys the warm emotion of this song. The lyric for “Held Together By a Thread” was inspired by his admiration for his sister, Diane, who has selflessly put other people ahead of her own interests.

Linstrum grew up Greenwich, which is a small town in Ohio. He was one of nine kids, and he learned to play guitar, and later played keyboards and bass. After high school, he began co-writing with a songwriter named Chris Castle, and he graduated from Franklin University (in Columbus, Ohio) where he majored in computer science.

As a young man, Linstrum moved to Nashville, where he signed a music publishing deal. However, when things didn’t work out, he returned home to Ohio and began a successful career as a software engineer.


Here’s the lyric video of Joe Linstrum’s song, “Held Together
By a Thread.”

It was two decades later that Linstrum decided to focus again on his songwriting. In the past two years, he has written and recorded about 30 new songs. Notably, he has established connections with several music libraries, which are now pitching his songs for film & TV placements.

With his song “Held Together By a Thread,” Linstrum explains what inspired him to write it. “I was thinking of my sister, Diane, when I wrote this song. I think she always puts other people first, and her husband, David, is the same way. They want to help others. Their composure is held together, and they have a willingness to go further. It’s a common thread for both of them.”

Currently, Linstrum is writing and recording many songs for sync purposes. He also has another music project—he collaborates with his friend, Jeff Whitaker, and they release music as the group, The Frinj.

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Held Together By a Thread"

Written by:

Joe Linstrum of Los Angeles, CA.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.joelinstrum.com
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"My Corner Of The World" (country)

Written by:

Bob Juch of Oro Valley, Arizona.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://bobjuch.fans
Bob Juch

Song Title:

"Please Don't Get Tired Of Me" (folk-pop)

Written by:

Francois Bessing of Buffalo, New York.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://franswa.mystrikingly.com/
Francois Bessing

Song Title:

"It's Over" (pop/soul)

Written by:

Xolani Kacela of Elmendorf, Texas,

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.leerical.com/
Xolani Kocela

Song Title:

"No Perfect Route" (pop)

Written by:

MIMILOVE of San Francisco, California.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ImMv8PvxARwOBOnoMkN7K
MIMILOVE
To enter the next "Best Song Of The Month" Contest (the deadline is the last day of each month), please Click Here
Dale Kawashima
Dale Kawashima
Dale Kawashima is the Head of SongwriterUniverse and a music journalist. He’s also a music publishing exec who has represented the song catalogs of Michael Jackson, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan and Motown Records.
Dale Kawashima
Latest posts by Dale Kawashima (see all)