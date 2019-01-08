Joe Cameron, a pop, rock & country singer/songwriter based in Chicago, IL, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for January, for his song, “She Don’t Need Music.” This song was featured on his album, VanCity, which he released independently.

“She Don’t Need Music” is well-crafted, pop/rock song that has an appealing melody and unique lyric concept. The lyric is about a woman who is connecting with a man in a such a romantic, positive way, that she doesn’t really need to hear music to feel like dancing or having a connection. This song also provides a fine showcase for Cameron’s strong, expressive vocal performance. “She Don’t Need Music” was expertly produced by Bill Bell, who has worked with Jason Mraz, Thom Cochrane and other artists.

Cameron grew up in Kokomo, Indiana, where he learned to play guitar (his main instrument) and piano. He was inspired by listening to songs by David Foster and Peter Cetera (formerly of Chicago). During high school, he was the lead singer for a rock cover band.

It was in college that Cameron started to write songs. He attended Indiana University, where he subsequently graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree, majoring in both Criminal Justice and Business. However, he decided to pursue a career in music, and he’s also been a professional actor. After college, he moved to Los Angeles for two years and performed in a regional production of the hit musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and in other musicals.



Here’s a video of Joe Cameron performing live his song, “She Don’t

Need Music.”

Cameron eventually moved back to the Midwest, where he recorded and released five albums, and toured steadily from 2005 to 2011. His five solo albums are: In Transit (2004), I’m Stuck with Me (2006), VanCity (2007), Laugh Until We Cry (2009) and Encore (2014). Notably, Cameron has performed live on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In recent years, Cameron has focused more on placing his songs in TV shows and films. He has licensed his new songs (plus songs from his albums) in such shows as The Big Bang Theory, The Today Show and The Voice, and Ghost Whisperer. He’s also a staff songwriter for the PBS shows, Sesame Street and Nature Cat.

In addition, Cameron is also writing songs for other artists. “I collaborated with Dan Ponce on songs for his solo album,” said Cameron. “Dan founded the Atlantic Records group, Straight No Chaser.”