Heerraa, a promising pop singer/songwriter based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for December, for her song, ”Feel Alive.” Heerraa is an independent artist who has been gaining international exposure during the past year.

“Feel Alive” is an uptempo, modern pop song that sounds ready for radio airplay. It has an uplifting lyric theme about being positive and determined. This song provides a fine showcase for Heerraa’s strong, expressive lead vocals. This recording was produced by Heerraa, and the arrangement was expertly created by the team at Pulse Soundworks, a recording studio in Malaysia.

Heerraa, who is 22, was born in Malaysia, and her family moved to the central part of the country when she was 7. From a young age, she has always wanted to be a singer, and she learned to play guitar, piano and ukulele. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Beyonce, Jason Mraz and Michael Buble.

In Malaysia, it’s not common for young people to seriously pursue a music career. Heerraa explained, “I don’t know what it’s like in the U.S., but here it’s taboo. When you’re 5 or 6, it’s really cute. But when you’re 14 and your plan is to be a singer, it’s concerning. But my life really changed at age 14, when I found out about this platform (in Malaysia) called ET Ideas (a social business incubator platform that looks at developing entrepreneurs). They were the first people that actually believed in me and they said, “Hey, if you want to do anything in life, whether you want to be a doctor or a singer, let’s go full on and I’ll show you how to do it. So that’s when my life really transformed.”

After she finished high school, Heerraa began concentrating on her music career, She wrote & produced songs at her home studio, and she began performing live shows as a solo artist. During the pandemic, she has performed shows virtually.



Here’s the video of Heerraa’s single, “Feel Alive.”

In early 2020, Heerraa released a single called “Crazy,” but it was when she put out “Feel Alive” in January 2021 that she gained wider exposure. “I wrote ‘Feel Alive’ a few months after the pandemic hit,” she said. “Before lockdown, I used to be someone who was so busy. But in the pandemic, you aren’t busy, and I was struggling to find happiness. It was like…I don’t feel alive, I don’t feel happy. So writing ‘Feel Alive’ was like a remedy for myself. [I know that] being happy is my responsibility.”

Heerraa has created an excellent, colorful video for “Feel Alive,” which is getting many views on YouTube. Notably, she won the Rampage Music Award for Entertainer Of The Year. She has also teamed up with a U.S. artist named Autumn Helene for a song & video called “Morning Light.” In addition, she is writing & producing songs for a full album, and she will be releasing a new single in early 2022.