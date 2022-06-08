Franki Love’s “The Sun” Named June “Best Song Of The Month”

Franki Love
Franki Love

Franki Love, a pop singer/songwriter/pianist based in Los Angeles and New York, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for June, for her song “The Sun.” This song is included on her 2020 album, The Sun, which she released independently in December 2020. Notably, she has just released a new album called The Moon, which consists of new age, instrumental songs.

“The Sun” is a melodic, piano-based pop song that has a positive, uplifting message. It’s about having faith and believing in a positive future, even in the midst of the pandemic. The song starts with a spoken word and piano intro, and then builds into a full arrangement with stirngs. This recording features Love’s expressive lead and harmony vocals, along with her piano playing. “The Sun” was expertly produced by Love at her home studio.

Love was born and raised in Long Island, NY, where she learned to play piano at a young age. She started writing songs when she was 12, and in high school she performed in musical theater productions. Following high school, Love moved to Southern California, where she attended college and subsequently graduated. It was during this period that she also developed her songwriting, and performed live at L.A. venues.

In 2007 Love released her debut album, Franki Love, which led to her winning several honors, including Female Singer/Songwriter Of The Year at the L.A. Music Awards. Then in 2011, she released her second album, Now Is The Time. Notably, Love has previously won our “Best Song Of The Month” Contest two times, for her songs “Love Like It’s Never Gonna Hurt” and “Now Is The Time.”

More recently, Love released her album The Sun in December 2020, which includes the key songs “The Sun,” “Glorious Life” and “Balloons.” In addition, she has just released her follow-up album, The Moon, that includes the instrumental songs “Cosmic Angels” and “Moon Maiden Tears.”


Here’s the video of Franki Love’s song, “The Sun.”

For her song “The Sun,” Love explains what inspired her to write it. “What inspired me to write “The Sun” was to give people hope during the pandemic. It was a very challenging time for many people and a time that people were feeling extremely fearful and confused. I wanted to write a song that could be healing, that could help people feel inspired.”

Currently, Love is excited about the release of her new album, The Moon. She’s also busy writing new songs. “My plan now is to continue writing the best songs I can write, and I’ve learned how to record and produce in my home studio. I recently signed a deal with a film/TV sync agency and I have many songs that I am recording to be pitched. Also, I’m planning to record a covers album and a singer/songwriter album that will hopefully be released in the near future.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"The Sun"

Written by:

Franki Love (of Los Angeles & New York). Performed by Franki Love.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://frankilovemusic.com/
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"I Would Never Change" (pop/rock)

Written by:

Kathy (Gordon) Robinson (of Nacogdoches, TX) & Timothy L. Korber (La Crescenta, CA). Performed by Heath Perritt.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected] , [email protected]

Websites:

Kathy (Gordon) Robinson

Song Title:

"Who Cares About You" (folk/rock)

Written by:

Rich Kollenberg of Lincoln, California. Performed by Rich Kollenberg, JK Northrup & Steve Brown.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.kollymusic.com/
Rich Kollenberg

Song Title:

"Hello Again" (pop)

Written by:

Hersey of Jacksonville, FL. Performed by Hersey.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1rlwpkFQNWFw1c8cRvyY8E?si=Y8-K7PUYQ66ZWdFBE0otEA
Hersey

Song Title:

"Moontide" (folk/pop)

Written by:

Aaron Martinez of Los Angeles, CA. Performed by Starveya.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://starveya.com/
Aaron Martinez of Starveya
