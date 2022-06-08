Franki Love, a pop singer/songwriter/pianist based in Los Angeles and New York, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for June, for her song “The Sun.” This song is included on her 2020 album, The Sun, which she released independently in December 2020. Notably, she has just released a new album called The Moon, which consists of new age, instrumental songs.

“The Sun” is a melodic, piano-based pop song that has a positive, uplifting message. It’s about having faith and believing in a positive future, even in the midst of the pandemic. The song starts with a spoken word and piano intro, and then builds into a full arrangement with stirngs. This recording features Love’s expressive lead and harmony vocals, along with her piano playing. “The Sun” was expertly produced by Love at her home studio.

Love was born and raised in Long Island, NY, where she learned to play piano at a young age. She started writing songs when she was 12, and in high school she performed in musical theater productions. Following high school, Love moved to Southern California, where she attended college and subsequently graduated. It was during this period that she also developed her songwriting, and performed live at L.A. venues.

In 2007 Love released her debut album, Franki Love, which led to her winning several honors, including Female Singer/Songwriter Of The Year at the L.A. Music Awards. Then in 2011, she released her second album, Now Is The Time. Notably, Love has previously won our “Best Song Of The Month” Contest two times, for her songs “Love Like It’s Never Gonna Hurt” and “Now Is The Time.”

More recently, Love released her album The Sun in December 2020, which includes the key songs “The Sun,” “Glorious Life” and “Balloons.” In addition, she has just released her follow-up album, The Moon, that includes the instrumental songs “Cosmic Angels” and “Moon Maiden Tears.”



Here’s the video of Franki Love’s song, “The Sun.”

For her song “The Sun,” Love explains what inspired her to write it. “What inspired me to write “The Sun” was to give people hope during the pandemic. It was a very challenging time for many people and a time that people were feeling extremely fearful and confused. I wanted to write a song that could be healing, that could help people feel inspired.”

Currently, Love is excited about the release of her new album, The Moon. She’s also busy writing new songs. “My plan now is to continue writing the best songs I can write, and I’ve learned how to record and produce in my home studio. I recently signed a deal with a film/TV sync agency and I have many songs that I am recording to be pitched. Also, I’m planning to record a covers album and a singer/songwriter album that will hopefully be released in the near future.”