Frank Marsilio, a pop singer & songwriter based in Los Angeles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for August, for his song “Asteroid.” This song was Marsilio’s first single as a solo artist, which he released in July 2021. He has since released other singles, and he’s completing several other songs which he’ll release in the coming months.

“Asteroid” is an appealing, uptempo pop song with a hooky melody, that sounds ready for radio airplay. The song starts softly with just keyboards and vocal, but then builds energy and emotion, with a full-band sound in the first chorus. “Asteroid” provides a good showcase for Marsilio’s expressive lead vocals, and he adds catchy harmonies too. This recording was expertly produced by Levi Bennington (a producer & songwriter based in Nashville) and Marsilio.

Marsilio grew up in St. Louis, Missouri, where he learned to play guitar, and then later on he began to play piano & keyboards. He was inspired by his grandfather (who was a musician), and by listening to favorite artists such as Elton John, Queen, Nirvana and Weezer.

When he was in high school, Marsilio played in a grunge band called Spilway. Then in college, he attended the University of Missouri and played in a jam band called Atticus. Also at college, he teamed up with singer/guitarist Todd Geritz and formed the acoustic duo, The Frank & Todd Show. They performed together for over a decade, and they released an album called Take It Twice.

Marsilio and Geritz eventually moved to Los Angeles and continued performing together. But in 2020, they decided to focus on separate projects, with Marsilio launching his career as a singer/songwriter. He built a studio in his home, and two years ago he released his first single, “Asteroid.” He has since released the singles “I Hope You Know” and “Distractions.”



Here’s the lyric video of Frank Marsilio’s song, “Asteroid.”

For “Asteroid,” Marsilio worked with Nashville producer, Levi Bennington. Interestingly, they worked remotely during the pandemic to record and produce this song. On “Asteroid,” Marsilio sang and played keyboards, and Bennington played guitar, bass and synths. When the song was completed, Marsilio created the graphics for an excellent lyric video of “Asteroid.”

Currently, Marsilio is writing & recording new songs, and he’ll be releasing a new single every two months. He is also pleased to be playing live shows again on the weekends, mostly as a solo performer and sometimes with his brother, Jim, who’s a guitarist.