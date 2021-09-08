Emily Pyscher’s “Different Bar” Named September “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

Emily Pyscher
Emily Pyscher, a young singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for September, for her song, “Different Bar.” Pyscher, who is 18, is a promising country artist who recently moved from her hometown of Ortonville, Michigan to Nashville, to pursue her career as an artist & songwriter.

“Different Bar” is a fresh, original country song that has a unique, articulate lyric story. The song starts off with a softer, acoustic flavor in the intro and first verse, and then builds to a full-band arrangement in the chorus. This recording provides a good showcase for Pyscher’s expressive lead vocals, which has a distinct personality and style. “Different Bar” was expertly produced by Ken Royster at his Direct Image Studio in Nashville.

Pyscher was born and raised in Michigan, and she fell in love with music early on. When she was eight, she learned to play guitar and piano, and soon after she began to write songs. She explained, “Music was my only source of happiness when I was 8 or 9. I would go to school and then rush home and grab the guitar. And I got close with my guitar teacher; he helped me learn the nitty-gritty of songwriting.”

It was at the beginning of this year (2021) that Pyscher started traveling to Nashville, and she moved there two months ago. “I went to Nashville for the first time in January, to record “Different Bar,” and it became my first single. I’ve since released three more songs—’How This Story Ends,’ ‘The Next One’ and ‘My Turn’—and in November I’ll be releasing a new song, “When I Said Goodbye’.” Impressively, Pyscher wrote all of these songs by herself.

Emily Pyscher performing live.
Emily Pyscher performing live.

For “Different Bar,” Pyscher discussed her inspiration for writing this song. “I had the lyric, ‘same city, different bar.’ I’ve worked in a bar atmosphere (as a performer and waitress) for a few years now. I would hear stories in a bar, and hear people’s frustrations. So I wrote about that.”

Now that Pyscher is in Nashville, she is networking, making new connections and performing live shows. She’s also been doing media interviews due to the growing interest in her music. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been…I’m having the time of my life,” she says. “I’m excited to play live shows and I will be putting a band together, and I want to write the best songs I can. And in January, I will be going back into the studio to record five more songs.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Different Bar'"

Written by:

Emily Pyscher of Nashville, TN. Performed by Emily Pyscher.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.emilypyscher.com
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"Come Clean" (pop/acoustic)

Written by:

Finn O'Sullivan by Denver, CO. Performed by Finn O'Sullivan.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.finnosullivanmusic.com/
Finn O'Sullilvan

Song Title:

"Left In My Right" (country/pop)

Written by:

Dylan Holton of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Performed by Dylan Holton.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.dylanholton.com/
Dylan Holton

Song Title:

"Love In The Meantime" (folk/pop)

Written by:

Hattie Wilcox of Manchester, Connecticut. Performed by Hattie Wilcox.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.hattiewilcox.com
Hattie Wilcox

Song Title:

"Take Me With You" (pop)

Written by:

Lisa Repac of Brampton, ON, Canada. Performed by Lisa Repac.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.facebook.com/LisaRepacMusic/
Lisa Repac