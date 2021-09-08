Emily Pyscher, a young singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for September, for her song, “Different Bar.” Pyscher, who is 18, is a promising country artist who recently moved from her hometown of Ortonville, Michigan to Nashville, to pursue her career as an artist & songwriter.

“Different Bar” is a fresh, original country song that has a unique, articulate lyric story. The song starts off with a softer, acoustic flavor in the intro and first verse, and then builds to a full-band arrangement in the chorus. This recording provides a good showcase for Pyscher’s expressive lead vocals, which has a distinct personality and style. “Different Bar” was expertly produced by Ken Royster at his Direct Image Studio in Nashville.

Pyscher was born and raised in Michigan, and she fell in love with music early on. When she was eight, she learned to play guitar and piano, and soon after she began to write songs. She explained, “Music was my only source of happiness when I was 8 or 9. I would go to school and then rush home and grab the guitar. And I got close with my guitar teacher; he helped me learn the nitty-gritty of songwriting.”

It was at the beginning of this year (2021) that Pyscher started traveling to Nashville, and she moved there two months ago. “I went to Nashville for the first time in January, to record “Different Bar,” and it became my first single. I’ve since released three more songs—’How This Story Ends,’ ‘The Next One’ and ‘My Turn’—and in November I’ll be releasing a new song, “When I Said Goodbye’.” Impressively, Pyscher wrote all of these songs by herself.

For “Different Bar,” Pyscher discussed her inspiration for writing this song. “I had the lyric, ‘same city, different bar.’ I’ve worked in a bar atmosphere (as a performer and waitress) for a few years now. I would hear stories in a bar, and hear people’s frustrations. So I wrote about that.”

Now that Pyscher is in Nashville, she is networking, making new connections and performing live shows. She’s also been doing media interviews due to the growing interest in her music. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been…I’m having the time of my life,” she says. “I’m excited to play live shows and I will be putting a band together, and I want to write the best songs I can. And in January, I will be going back into the studio to record five more songs.”