Emery Adeline, a country singer/songwriter based in Nashville, TN & Denver, CO, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for January, for her song, ”Vapor” (co-written by Adam Wood & Josh Matheny). This song will be included on Adeline’s upcoming EP called Diamonds & Rhinestones, which she will release independently this summer.

“Vapor” is a melodic, midtempo country song that features acoustic guitars and has a smooth, flowing arrangement. The song provides a fine showcase for Adeline’s expressive, heartfelt lead vocals, and she adds appealing harmonies to it. The lyric is articulate abd well-crafted, about a breakup she experienced. This recording was expertly produced in Nashville by Josh Matheny & Justin Klump, at Sound Emporium Studio.

Adeline grew up in Colorado, and she started playing guitar and writing songs when she was 8 years old. She was inspired by such favorite artists as Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, the Dixie Chicks and Tyler Childers. When she was 17, she won a songwriters competition in Denver, and she released her debut album, Love Shot Eyes.

For college, Adeline moved to Nashville and attended Belmont University, where she subsequently graduated with a degree in songwriting. After college, she remained in Nashville for a few years, and collaborated with several songwriters & producers, and in 2018 she released her EP, Killin’ Time. This EP helped Adeline gain exposure, and she was a selected a Top 10 finalist at the Telluride Bluegrass Festival with her song, “If We Weren’t So Young.”



Here’s the video of Emily Adeline’s single, “Vapor.”

For her song, “Vapor,” Adeline discussed how she wrote it. “With ‘Vapor,’ I was going through a pretty bad breakup at the time. This person exited my life and it was really hard. Then I came up with the idea for ‘Vapor’ while driving through Nashville, and I went into the co-write with Josh Matheny & Adam Wood.” She added, “Josh is a great instrumentalist and an accomplished dobro player. He’s played with Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and other artists. He’s also a fantastic engineer & producer, and he introduced me to Justin Klump (who co-produced ‘Vapor’).”

Currently, Adeline is writing & recording the songs for her upcoming EP, and she’s filmed a good video for “Vapor.” She has been performing live shows, both as a solo act and with a band. She now splits time between Denver and Nashville, and she continues to record with producers Matheny & Klump. She says, “I’m excited for what’s to come this year. I will be releasing two more singles, ‘Magnetic’ and ‘Mistress,’ that will also be on my new EP.”