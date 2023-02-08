Elena Lockleis’ “Human Connection” Named February “Best Song Of The Month”

By Dale Kawashima

Elena Lockleis
Elena Lockleis, a pop songwriter based in Los Angeles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for February, for her song “Human Connection.” Lockleis is a promising songwriter who is building a solid collection of pop songs and demos. Her goal is to place songs with recording artists, and to pitch her music for film and TV shows.

“Human Connection” is a contemporary pop song that has a thoughtful, sensitive lyric theme about overcoming loneliness. The song starts with a guitar intro and basic instumentation, and then builds to a fuller arrangement in the chorus. The chorus has a very catchy melody, and is bolstered by excellent lead vocals and background harmonies. Lockleis collaborated on this song with a producer/writer named LM, who played all the music tracks.

Lockleis grew up in Palo Alto, California, where her parents work at Stanford University. She loved music early on, and learned to play guitar. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Andy Grammer.

Lockleis has always enjoyed writing, and she majored in Creative Writing at Cornell College in Iowa. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree, she decided to move to Los Angeles and write scripts.

Elena Lockleis
However, when she arrived in Los Angeles, Lockleis found it difficult making progress as a scriptwriter, so she focused more on writing songs. “When I moved to L.A., I started playing guitar more, and I became more committed to writing songs. It was a new way to express myself. It took me years to make the transition to being a songwriter.”

Lockleis wrote “Human Connection” to express what she was experiencing. “It was what I’d been feeling for years…a real sense of loneliness, and not having that group of people to talk with and share life with. I had to write something about what I was feeling.”

In addition to “Human Connection,” Lockleis has written more than 10 songs that have been recorded. Her other key songs are called “Fight Loneliness,” “Thought With Love,” “Freakin’ Honest” and “Grief Is Just Love.”

Currently, Lockleis is writing new songs, and pursuing her songwriting career. She said, “My goal is to keep writing songs. It’s new to me, so I’m trying to meet people and navigate things more. I’d love to pitch my songs to artists, and collaborate more with other writers.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Human Connection"

Written by:

Elena Lockleis of Los Angeles, CA

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2298msesjJj6Un3ryp4nTB
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"Use To" (country)

Written by:

Anxious Rabbit (aka Tim Koerber of La Crescenta, CA), Scott Gerow and Andrew Van Etten. Vocals sung by Andrew Van Etten.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/anxiousrabbit
Anxious Rabbit

Song Title:

"Like A Fool I Say" (country)

Written by:

Kenney Noguera of Conconully, Washington. Performed by Uncle Spider & The Electric Dirt Clods.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/unclespidermusic
Kenney Noguera

Song Title:

"I Know You Know" (country)

Written by:

John Kelly Wilson (of Milwaukee, WI & Scottsdale, AZ). Performed by Brandon Ray of Nashville, TN.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://soundcloud.com/john-kelly-wilson-22
John Kelly Wilson

Song Title:

"Carry On" (country/folk)

Written by:

Norm Schmidt of Bainbridge, Ohio. Performed by Norm Schmidt.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.youtube.com/@normschmidtsredwoodproduct5868
Norm Schmidt
To enter the next "Best Song Of The Month" Contest (the deadline is the last day of each month), please Click Here