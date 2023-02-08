Elena Lockleis, a pop songwriter based in Los Angeles, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for February, for her song “Human Connection.” Lockleis is a promising songwriter who is building a solid collection of pop songs and demos. Her goal is to place songs with recording artists, and to pitch her music for film and TV shows.

“Human Connection” is a contemporary pop song that has a thoughtful, sensitive lyric theme about overcoming loneliness. The song starts with a guitar intro and basic instumentation, and then builds to a fuller arrangement in the chorus. The chorus has a very catchy melody, and is bolstered by excellent lead vocals and background harmonies. Lockleis collaborated on this song with a producer/writer named LM, who played all the music tracks.

Lockleis grew up in Palo Alto, California, where her parents work at Stanford University. She loved music early on, and learned to play guitar. She was inspired by listening to such favorite artists as Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Andy Grammer.

Lockleis has always enjoyed writing, and she majored in Creative Writing at Cornell College in Iowa. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree, she decided to move to Los Angeles and write scripts.

However, when she arrived in Los Angeles, Lockleis found it difficult making progress as a scriptwriter, so she focused more on writing songs. “When I moved to L.A., I started playing guitar more, and I became more committed to writing songs. It was a new way to express myself. It took me years to make the transition to being a songwriter.”

Lockleis wrote “Human Connection” to express what she was experiencing. “It was what I’d been feeling for years…a real sense of loneliness, and not having that group of people to talk with and share life with. I had to write something about what I was feeling.”

In addition to “Human Connection,” Lockleis has written more than 10 songs that have been recorded. Her other key songs are called “Fight Loneliness,” “Thought With Love,” “Freakin’ Honest” and “Grief Is Just Love.”

Currently, Lockleis is writing new songs, and pursuing her songwriting career. She said, “My goal is to keep writing songs. It’s new to me, so I’m trying to meet people and navigate things more. I’d love to pitch my songs to artists, and collaborate more with other writers.”