Diana Rasmussen's "Rise Above It All" Named August "Best Song Of The Month"

By Dale Kawashima

Diana Rasmussen
Diana Rasmussen

Diana Rasmussen, a country & pop songwriter based in Edgerton, Wisconsin (near Madison), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for August, with her song “Rise Above It All.” Notably, Rasmussen started to focus on songwriting at an older age, and in the past five years she’s written about 200 songs and recorded many demos.

“Rise Above It All” is a contemporary country song that is well-crafted, with a demo that is well-produced and features a male vocalist. It has an appealing melody, which lifts higher in the chorus and is bolstered by hooky background harmonies. This song has a thoughtful, positive lyric theme, about rising above the obstacles and hardships that we face. It is Rasmussen’s lyrics that are the key to this song, and interestingly, she received help from AI tools to complete the music and production.

Rasmussen was born in Chicago, and then she grew up in Harvard, which is a small town in Illinois. She began to play piano when she was 11, and played pop and classical music. However, she decided to focus on her academics and subsequently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, majoring in biology and chemistry.

After graduating, she worked for three years in a laboratory, but then she got married and devoted her time to raising her four children. She has also been a worship leader at her church.


Here’s the video of Diana Rasmussen’s song, “Rise Above It All.”

It was in 2010 that Rasmussen became interested in songwriting, and she has since written over 200 songs. She says, “I mostly write country songs, and I like writing songs that are positive and about having hope. I’m having a blast writing songs.” She has posted many of her songs on her Broadjam page, and she won multiple Top 10 Broadjam awards for her songs.

In addition to her songwriting, Rasmussen is known for writing a popular blog called Prayers and Promises. Impressively, the blogs on her site dianarasmussen.com have been viewed over a million times. About her posts, she says, “I usually write about what is on my heart for the day. My posts might include thoughts on Spirituality, Health, Healing, and Recovery from Depression and Domestic Violence. I write from my heart, some good things, and some not so good. I’m still human I guess!” She says her purpose is “to overcome adversity, thrive and live abundant life.”

Top Five Songs Of The Month
Here are the Top Five Songs which were submitted for this month's contest, with the songwriter credits, plus their e-mail and website links. You can listen to the winning songs by clicking the music players below.
"Best Song Of The Month" Winner

Song Title:

"Rise Above It All "

Written by:

Diana Rasmussen of Edgerton, Wisconsin.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

http://www.broadjam.com/diana , https://dianarasmussen.com/
More Best Songs Of The Month

Song Title:

"If I Could Love You More" (country)

Written by:

Chris Landi of Shamong, New Jersey. Performed by Jo Landi.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/landi
Chris Landi

Song Title:

"Sunroom Dreams" (pop)

Written by:

Jay Carney of North Dartmouth, Massachusetts.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.starburstrecords.com/
Jay Carney

Song Title:

"Lovin' You Is Hard To Do" (country)

Written by:

Dave Peeler of Pottstown, Pennsylvania. Performed by Nostradaveos.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://www.broadjam.com/Davepeeler
Dave Peeler

Song Title:

"My Daughter, My Steady Flame" (pop)

Written by:

MIMILOVE of San Francisco, California.

Listen:

Email:

[email protected]

Websites:

https://open.spotify.com/artist/1ImMv8PvxARwOBOnoMkN7K
MIMILOVE
