Diana Rasmussen, a country & pop songwriter based in Edgerton, Wisconsin (near Madison), has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for August, with her song “Rise Above It All.” Notably, Rasmussen started to focus on songwriting at an older age, and in the past five years she’s written about 200 songs and recorded many demos.

“Rise Above It All” is a contemporary country song that is well-crafted, with a demo that is well-produced and features a male vocalist. It has an appealing melody, which lifts higher in the chorus and is bolstered by hooky background harmonies. This song has a thoughtful, positive lyric theme, about rising above the obstacles and hardships that we face. It is Rasmussen’s lyrics that are the key to this song, and interestingly, she received help from AI tools to complete the music and production.

Rasmussen was born in Chicago, and then she grew up in Harvard, which is a small town in Illinois. She began to play piano when she was 11, and played pop and classical music. However, she decided to focus on her academics and subsequently graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, majoring in biology and chemistry.

After graduating, she worked for three years in a laboratory, but then she got married and devoted her time to raising her four children. She has also been a worship leader at her church.



Here’s the video of Diana Rasmussen’s song, “Rise Above It All.”

It was in 2010 that Rasmussen became interested in songwriting, and she has since written over 200 songs. She says, “I mostly write country songs, and I like writing songs that are positive and about having hope. I’m having a blast writing songs.” She has posted many of her songs on her Broadjam page, and she won multiple Top 10 Broadjam awards for her songs.

In addition to her songwriting, Rasmussen is known for writing a popular blog called Prayers and Promises. Impressively, the blogs on her site dianarasmussen.com have been viewed over a million times. About her posts, she says, “I usually write about what is on my heart for the day. My posts might include thoughts on Spirituality, Health, Healing, and Recovery from Depression and Domestic Violence. I write from my heart, some good things, and some not so good. I’m still human I guess!” She says her purpose is “to overcome adversity, thrive and live abundant life.”