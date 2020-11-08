Devi Rosado, a soul/blues singer/songwriter based in Dallas, Pennsylvania, has won the SongwriterUniverse “Best Song Of The Month” Contest for November, for her song, “Cry.” This song is the title cut of her upcoming album, Cry, which she will release independently in early 2021.

“Cry” is a heartfelt, soul-rock ballad that has a bluesy edge to it. This recording starts with an understated guitar & piano intro, and then Rosado’s lead vocals emerge with a powerful, expressive performance. Perhaps the song’s highlight is the chorus, which features a belting vocal by Rosado, accompanied by a full-band arrangement. “Cry” was produced by Rosado, in collaboration with the creative team at Soundmine Recording Studios in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.

Rosado grew up in Philadelphia, where she learned to play guitar, along with some piano and drums. She was influenced by a wide range of artists, including Pink Floyd, Ann & Nancy Wilson of Heart, Al Green and Led Zeppelin.

Although Rosado always loved music, it took many years before she started to seriously pursue a career as a singer/songwriter. She got married at a young age, and she decided to devote her life to raising her three children.

It was in 2004 that Rosado fully focused on music, and she released her debut album called Take Me Away. She then wrote & recorded two more albums: Believe (in 2008) and You’re Amazing (in 2015).

In recent years, Rosado has also developed her skills in the recording studio and as a producer. Early this year, she opened her own recording studio at a building that includes other artistic businesses. She is now recording her latest album at her studio. Besides her song “Cry,” other key songs on her album are “A Million Miles” and “Troubled.”



Here’s the video of Devi Rosado’s song, “One More Day.”

Although Rosado’s started later as an artist, it hasn’t affected her enthusiasm and passion for creating music and performing. “Music has been my savior,” she explained. “Early on I put music aside to raise my family. But I feel I’m on a good path with my music. I’m very excited about my new album and recording studio. I’m a living example of not giving up and quitting. You can keep following your passion.”

Currently, Rosado is filming a video for “Cry,” and she is forming a band. When the Covid pandemic ends, she looks forward to performing live and promoting her album.